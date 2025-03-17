Experts reveal the Top 5 maintenance tips for caring for your vinyl collection

American Oak Många – Two Tier Vinyl Storage Cabinet for Collectors

Vinyl experts at Lagom Studio share five expert tips to help preserve and maintain your vinyl collection

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vinyl records have seen a resurgence in recent years, with collectors and music enthusiasts embracing the warm, authentic sound they offer. However, maintaining a vinyl collection isn’t just about handling records with care; it’s also about understanding proper storage, perfect placement, and practising proper cleaning techniques.

Vinyl storage experts at https://lagom-studio.co.uk/ have shared their top five maintenance tips for taking care of your record collection, offering valuable insights on how to preserve sound quality and ensure your vinyl records remain in pristine condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At Lagom Studio, we are more than just a furniture brand; we are a celebration of quality, craftsmanship, and the pursuit of the perfect balance. For those who value both sound and style, our work reflects a deep passion for creating something that is 'just right," says Chris Mitchell, CEO of Lagom Studio.

After years of experience handcrafting purpose-built bespoke furniture, it’s great to be able to share these insights on proper vinyl storage and maintenance."

Clean records regularly with the right tools

Vinyl records provide a refined listening experience, and maintaining them properly ensures that each play sounds as rich as the first. Using the right cleaning tools and techniques is key to keeping records in pristine condition without risking damage. Dust and static can degrade a vinyl record’s sound quality and cause long-term damage.

For regular maintenance, we always recommend gently brushing your records before and after each play. A soft-bristle anti-static brush is ideal for this, as it can remove dust particles effectively without scratching the surface, while also reducing static buildup. For deeper cleaning, a vinyl-specific cleaning solution paired with a microfiber cloth or brush helps remove oils, fingerprints, and grime from the grooves without causing scratches. However, older records may require a specialist cleaning machine to fully eliminate stubborn dirt and pops that have built up over years of use. A basic cleaning kit with brushes will help maintain records in between more intensive cleanings, but it’s not a replacement for the specialised care needed for older records.

Store vinyl upright in quality vinyl storage cabinets

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proper storage is essential for preserving vinyl. Stacking records horizontally, for example, can lead to warping and diminished sound quality. We always recommend storing records upright in quality vinyl storage cabinets that provide stable, isolated shelving to prevent vibrations from transferring to your records. The average 12” record can weigh anywhere between 140 and 220 grams, so sturdy storage is essential as your vinyl collection grows larger. Purpose-built furniture is guaranteed to make a significant difference to how your records sound.

When buying vinyl storage cabinets, it’s important to ensure that each tier is designed to create a floating effect, minimising vibrations and enhancing acoustic performance. Handmade, purpose-built storage cabinets made from high-quality wood not only offer a sturdy, vibration-reducing foundation for vinyl storage but can also add warmth and character to your room—perfect for audiophiles looking to elevate both the aesthetics and acoustics of their vinyl setup.

Additionally, purpose-built solid wood cabinets provide the necessary support for the weight of records. Mass-produced cabinets made from cheap materials tend to buckle over time, and in some cases, they can even collapse, potentially damaging priceless record collections. As specialists in this field, we understand that the weight needs to be properly distributed to the floor to support and store a collection for longevity. Audio enthusiasts often spend thousands of pounds on audio equipment but store their collection and components in cheap cabinets that don't stand the test of time. Investing in solid, purpose-built storage ensures the protection of both your records and your audio equipment.

Handle records by the edges

When handling vinyl, it’s crucial to avoid touching the grooves directly. Oils from your hands can easily transfer onto the record, attracting dust and potentially damaging the audio quality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To prevent this, always handle records by their edges or use the label area in the centre for grip. This reduces the need for frequent deep cleanings and helps avoid unnecessary scratches.

Minimise vibrations with isolation feet for enhanced sound quality

Minimising vibrations is a crucial yet often overlooked step in preserving audio quality for vinyl setups. Many audio components, from turntables to amplifiers, produce low-level vibrations from internal mechanisms like power supplies and fans. These subtle movements can interfere with audio clarity by reverberating back into the equipment, creating a “muddy” effect that reduces overall detail and precision in sound.

Isolation feet, equipped with advanced suspension systems, can significantly improve sound quality by absorbing these unwanted vibrations. Designed to support substantial weight, these isolation tools are effective under a wide range of Hi-Fi components—including amplifiers, turntables, and speakers—providing a stable foundation that keeps vibrations from impacting audio performance. By suspending equipment isolation feet create a more open and focused soundstage, enhancing detail, dynamic range, and vocal clarity, allowing vinyl lovers to experience the full potential of their setups. This transforms the listening experience, providing a richer, more immersive sound.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Correct isolation also eliminates the potential for the needle skipping and jumping over the record, which could result in damage to both the record itself and the stylus. It’s important that the turntable is as isolated as possible, both for the protection of the records and to improve overall sound quality.

Use protective sleeves for extra protection

Investing in high-quality inner and outer sleeves is essential for vinyl protection. Inner sleeves made of anti-static, non-scratching materials provide a barrier against dust and prevent scratches when removing or replacing records. For an additional layer of protection, outer plastic sleeves are also recommended, as they provide protection from wear and tear, preserving the artwork and value of your collection over time.

Many high-quality vinyl storage cabinets come with compartments specifically designed to store records in protective sleeves, making it simple to keep your collection both safe and accessible.