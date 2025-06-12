Father’s Day dupes your dad will love that won’t break the bank

Dads love a good dupe!

With Father’s Day just days away you might be starting to panic about what to buy the men in your life, particularly since Fathers are notoriously harder to buy for than Mums according to data from Google Trends.

If you want your Dad to smell his best on Father’s Day this Sunday (15th June) then why not treat him to one of these awesome aftershave dupes that won’t break the bank.

Try Dupes of Dior Sauvage and Paco Rabanne 1 Million, Dads are sure to love!

If you’re a fan of the incredibly popular Dior Sauvage then this is a deliciously scented dupe Sage Rogue Aftershave is the one for you for just £2.49!

Dupes for popular aftershave Dior Sauvage and Paco Rabanne 1 Million, available at QD Stores this Father’s Day

Whereas if you love Paco Rabanne then you’ll feel like 1 Million dollars with his Billion Gold Aftershave dupe for less than £3.50 even more!

Grab yours now in store! Find your nearest QD Store by using the locator here.