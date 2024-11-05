Festive saving tips: Shop smart on key seasonal moments

As Halloween grows in popularity, spending habits have shifted between Fright Night and Bonfire Night. This year, Brits allocated an average of £50 for Halloween festivities, while Bonfire Night saw a more modest budget of £39.

This higher spend comes despite the fact that 76% of people still consider Bonfire Night to be ‘more fun’. To celebrate the occasion this year, shoppers typically invested in traditional items like sparklers and s’mores, whereas Halloween enthusiasts indulged in costumes, sweets, and spooky decorations.

The findings, which come from Rakuten, a leading shopping destination for cashback and rewards, also highlights that a significant portion of the population, 84%, participated in Halloween festivities, and a further 67% in Bonfire Night celebrations.

And with 30% of shoppers actively seeking cashback on their seasonal purchases, Brits clearly have a savvy approach to spending around key calendar dates.

As the Christmas shopping season begins, Rakuten’s Shopping and Trends Expert, Alex Stedman, shares her top tips on how to make the most of seasonal spending.

Set aside a budget: Decide on a budget before starting your purchases. It’s easy to get carried away when shopping, and setting a limit is a great way to avoid a hit to your bank account.

Monitor promo codes: Look around for promo and discount codes, these can be used on top of cashback, so you can splash out on some unmissable deals.

To bag even more cash, Rakuten users can refer a friend and get an additional £25 when they make their first purchase, so it’s a win for everyone.