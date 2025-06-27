Free running tour heads to Manchester on 5th July

Feel the Comfort

ASICS is bringing its Feel the Comfort tour to Manchester on Saturday, July 5th.

During this unique one day pop-up event ASICS is offering consumers the chance to run with ASICS and experience ultimate comfort and peace of mind whilst testing out the brand’s very best products.

A range of interactive features will be on offer at the ASICS Feel the Comfort event, including free gait analysis, product consultation, a bespoke comfort inspired challenge and two 5K group mindfulness runs.

More detail can be found below. Those looking to attend are encouraged to sign up through the free Eventbrite link HERE, with the two group runs taking place at 10:45 AM and 13:00 PM.

ASICS Feel the Comfort Manchester

ASICS Comfort Tour event details:

When is the ASICS Comfort Tour Manchester?

Saturday 5th July, 9am – 4.00pm

Mindfulness run slots:

10:45 - 11:30 AM - First mindfulness run

13:00 - 13:45 PM - Second mindfulness run

Where:

St Anns Square, Manchester, M2 7JB

Who can attend?

ASICS Comfort Tour Manchester is a free-to-attend event for runners of all levels, however spaces on our group runs are limited so please sign up HERE.

What is ASICS Comfort Tour?:

ASICS is bringing its Feel the Comfort tour to a number of locations across the UK, offering consumers the chance to run with ASICS and experience ultimate comfort and peace of mind.

What can consumers expect from the ASICS Comfort Tour?:

Attendees will be taken on a guided comfort journey from start to finish, where you can speak with our team of experts and try our best products.

At the ASICS Feel the Comfort Manchester event you will experience -

Comfort like no other - Test ASICS latest products with a range of exclusive activities tailored to your needs including a unique comfort challenge.

Test ASICS latest products with a range of exclusive activities tailored to your needs including a unique comfort challenge. Run analysis - Find the perfect shoe with free gait analysis from a team of running experts.

Find the perfect shoe with free gait analysis from a team of running experts. ASICS rewards - Get involved to win ASICS rewards, maybe even a pair of shoes just for you.

Get involved to win ASICS rewards, maybe even a pair of shoes just for you. Product testing - Join us for one of two unique mindfulness runs.

How to find out more details about the Comfort Tour Manchester:

To find out more about the ASICS Comfort Tour Manchester and sign-up for the group runs, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/asics-feel-the-comfort-manchester-tickets-1389770213119?aff=oddtdtcreator