From Drab to Fab: Easy bathroom upgrades with TK Maxx

Bathroom decor

Elevating your bathroom can be a challenging task, but with the right inspiration and a few clever tricks, it can become a stylish retreat.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To help take your restroom from drab to fab, TK Maxx is offering up their top tips and advice, from wonderous wall art to trendy towels.

Bathroom decor ideas

Alright, let’s dive into the details. You won’t need to remortgage your home for this bathroom renovation—just some savings and a little guidance. Here’s our tips:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peaceful plants: Bathroom plants are an excellent and affordable way to add a touch of nature indoors, improve air quality, and create a calming atmosphere. Whether you opt for lush ferns, resilient succulents, or aromatic herbs, these green additions can enhance your space while promoting relaxation and wellness.

Wondrous wall art: Adding wall art to your bathroom is a fantastic way to inject personality and style into the space. Whether you choose abstract prints, calming landscapes, or playful typography, the right artwork can transform bare walls into a visual focal point.

Trendy towels: Swapping out your old towels for stylish, high-quality ones is a simple yet effective way to upgrade your bathroom. Choose bold patterns, vibrant colors, or luxurious textures to add a touch of elegance and personality to the space. Towels not only serve a functional purpose but also act as decorative accents that can tie the room together. Opt for plush, quick-drying materials to ensure comfort and practicality.

Fancy fragrance: Incorporating a signature scent into your bathroom can create a spa-like atmosphere. From soothing candles to refreshing diffusers, the right fragrance instantly elevates the ambiance and makes your space feel more inviting. Opt for calming scents like lavender, eucalyptus, or citrus to promote relaxation, or choose something bold and invigorating to keep the space feeling fresh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Savy storage: Maximising storage in your bathroom doesn’t have to be complicated or costly. With clever storage solutions like floating shelves, stylish baskets, or multi-functional cabinets, you can keep your space organized and clutter-free. Look for items that blend functionality with design, such as decorative jars for toiletries or sleek wall hooks for towels.

Blissful bathmats: A stylish bathmat can instantly elevate your bathroom’s look while adding comfort underfoot. Choose textured, plush mats in bold colors or patterns to make a statement, or go for neutral tones for a more understated, elegant vibe. Beyond aesthetics, choose absorbent, quick-drying materials to keep your space practical and fresh.

Roll your towels for that luxurious hotel vibe, hang up some wall art to disguise those magnolia walls (we feel for you), splurge on a chic soap dispenser, and bring in a touch of the tropics with plenty of plants. You’ll have your bathroom looking Architectural Digest-worthy in no time!

For more information, please visit: https://www.tkmaxx.com/uk/en/discover/tk-maxx/insider/home-decor-tips/bathroom-decor-ideas