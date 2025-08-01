From hallway to cat haven — one shopper’s Temu-fueled DIY makeover

Scratching Wall and Climbing Trunk

"I've always wanted to build a scratching and climbing course for my cats and make better use of the high hallway in our old building," said the 39-year-old single mother. She bought self-adhesive scratching mats, sisal rope, and wall-mounted steps through Temu, along with artificial plants to add a natural touch.

To build the climbing trunk, Anna used a piece of driftwood she had collected during a beach holiday in Belgium. "I smoothed the surface and painted it with cream-colored wall paint," she said. She wrapped sisal rope around the base and added greenery for visual appeal. "The realistic-looking plants give the piece an almost outdoor feel," she said.

Because her cats were hesitant at first, Anna added scratching mats to the wall behind the trunk for support. "They use it to climb and stretch. The texture feels like carpet, which they love," she said. Applying the mats took only a few minutes with the help of her daughter.

Wine Crate Climber and Wall Steps

Across the hallway, Anna built another play element using an old wine crate. She lined it with felt and textured mats for grip, then cut rounded holes for entry and exit. She mounted the crate above wall steps she had installed earlier. "The steps were easy to fix to the wall and cost only a fraction of what I would have paid elsewhere," she said. Now her cats use the steps to climb into the crate, which serves as a resting spot.

Anna has already built three vertical play zones and is planning more. "Next, I’ll connect the spaces with planks and cat ladders in the air," she said.

Inspired by Cat Cafés

Anna drew inspiration from cat cafes she visited in Germany, France, Belgium, and Japan. "They design spaces entirely from a cat’s point of view, and I like that. It’s different from just placing a cat tree in a corner," she said.

Creating vertical movement areas makes sense, especially in city apartments. "Cats without outdoor access still need ways to move, climb, and jump," said Anna. "Sunlight from the balcony is nice, but they need exercise indoors, too."

Like many urban pet owners, Anna had to balance creativity with cost. She turned to Temu for supplies—small shelves, wall mounts, and cushions—without overspending.

Grooming on a Budget

She also found an electric spray brush through Temu. "You can fill it with water and it sprays lightly while brushing," she said. The USB-rechargeable tool helps remove excess hair from her long-haired cat. "I saw a similar brush in a shop for nearly 20 euros. I paid only three. That’s a big difference."

For Anna, the DIY approach has made her home more playful—for both her kids and her cats. With affordable and quality tools and materials sourced through Temu, she believes more people can create functional, pet-friendly homes without overspending.

