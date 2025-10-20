Fugglers and Snuggle Buddies: What are the top 10 toys for Christmas 2025?

The Entertainer’s Top Ten Toys for Christmas 2025

With less than 10 weeks to go until the big day, Britain’s toy shop, The Entertainer, has officially announced its top 10 toy predictions for Christmas 2025.

The must-have list, collated by The Entertainer’s expert toy-buying team, includes a mix of 10 toys that the retailer guarantees every child will want to unwrap on Christmas morning.

With prices ranging from £8 to £100, the line-up features toys from much-loved brands, including LEGO and Disney, as well as new brands, such as Snuggle Buddies and Fugglers.

Here’s the top 10 toys for Christmas 2025, selected by The Entertainer:

Fuggler Festive Fuggs Gingerbread Man, £8 Early Learning Centre Wooden Little Town Train Set – exclusive to The Entertainer, £30 (now £15) Snuggle Buddies Seb Sloth Soft Toy, £15 Gui Gui Shimmer Deluxe Duo Pack Craft Set, £20 Exclusive to The Entertainer:Hot Wheels The Hot Ones Crash Speedway Frenzy Playset, £45 (now £22.50) LEGO Minecraft The Creeper Construction Set, £30 Meccano 2-in-1 Race Car Construction Set, £35 (now £28) Jurassic World Primal Hatch Electronic Pet, £65 Exclusive to The Entertainer: Disney Stitch Angel Ultimate Electronic Toy, £80 tonies Toniebox 2 Starter Set Blue, £100

Heather Robbins, buying director at The Entertainer, said: “After months of testing and careful selection, we’re proud to reveal our ten handpicked top toy predictions for Christmas.

“Toys linked to major film releases like Lilo and Stitch, Jurassic World Rebirth and A Minecraft Movie are set to be high in demand, while interactive ones such as the Disney Stitch Angel Ultimate Electronic Toy, which is exclusive to The Entertainer, will promise hours of creative fun.

“Classic brands such as Meccano and Hot Wheels are guaranteed to continue to resonate, and soft toys – including the ever-popular Fugglers and Snuggle Buddies – remain firm favourites. Toniebox 2 is another standout toy included on our list, giving children a screen-free way to enjoy stories and songs on their own terms.

“Each of our selections is designed to spark imagination, encourage imaginative play and support development – with something for every child and every budget – and we’re confident this year’s Christmas top 10 toys reflects just that.”

In addition to the top 10 toy picks, The Entertainer offers thousands of great value toys and gifts for the most wonderful time of the year, with a number of products under £10.

Discover The Entertainer’s full range of Christmas toys and games in-store and online at www.thetoyshop.com.