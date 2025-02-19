Fugglers: The Entertainer reveals the latest toy to see sales soar as shoppers go wild for plush monsters

Fuggler Frenzy!

The Entertainer, Britain’s favourite toyshop, has revealed that Fugglers - the weird and wonderfully mischievous plush toys - have been flying off the shelves, with sales rocketing by 247% in the past year.

And it’s not just children who are going wild for Fugglers – grown-ups are fanatics about them too. The Fuggler craze is popular with little ones as young as 5 years old, as well as teens and adults due to their quirky charm, collectability and sheer silliness.

The plush toys, which boast human-like teeth, vacant eyes and a butt-on hole, are now officially the third most purchased brand The Entertainer sells and according to the retailer’s buying experts, are on track to claim the top spot this year.

With 650,000 sold in recent months, insight from The Entertainer, the UK’s largest independent toy retailer, uncovers that a recent viral social media trend has also led to Fugglers becoming a cult sensation.

Fuggler fans are hunting them down, posting and showing off their collections online - just like the Squishmallow craze. A growing trend online sees fans ‘blinging’ up their Fugglers by adding rhinestones, accessories and outfits to give their plush monsters a unique look.

The Entertainer has seen a sharp increase in Fuggler-related content across all its social media channels. And with Fuggler demand currently at an all-time high, the toy retailer has also seen demand for shoppers purchasing new releases in record time before they vanish.

Collaborations with franchises like SpongeBob SquarePants and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have expanded reach and amplified brand awareness for Fugglers, demonstrating that there’s a demand for weird, humorous and unconventional toys in the market.

Manufactured by toy company Zuru, The Entertainer is the home of Fugglers and sells over 150 different Fuggler designs which are available across its 160+ stores and online at thetoyshop.com

The range includes Baby Fuggs, Gold Fugglers and the new Chaos Crew Fugglers, which have become best-sellers for The Entertainer. More exciting news for Fuggler superfans is the arrival of Fuggler Gremlins, Fuggler Lord of the Rings and cute Love Fuggs which are either available now or on pre-order or coming very soon!

Fugglers have cemented themselves as one of the fastest-growing toy brands, with The Entertainer predicting Fuggler madness is far from over – if anything, it’s just beginning.