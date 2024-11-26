Gift-giving magic: Fashion finds for every zodiac sign

Fashion Finds for Every Zodiac Sign

Love it or loathe it, Christmas shopping is best tackled ahead of time - and with the big day only weeks away, the pressure to find the perfect gift is on. But there’s good news: this season, you can skip the guesswork and let the stars guide you.

Suit Direct, in collaboration with renowned psychic and zodiac expert, Inbaal Honigman*, has created a zodiac-inspired gift guide to help you find fashion-forward, thoughtful gifts tailored to each sign’s unique style. From Leos who love to stand out to Aquarians who prioritise eco-friendly choices, Honigman’s insights make it easy to choose gifts that are as meaningful as they are memorable.

Aries: Active and Adventurous ♈"Aries is all about big energy and adventurous style,” says Honigman. “They love gifts that complement their active lifestyle. Standout gym wear, limited edition trainers, or a pair of edgy sunglasses would be perfect. These are ideal for an Aries who’s always on the move and naturally exudes confidence.”

Taurus: Luxurious and Lasting ♉"Taurus values both luxury and longevity. They appreciate gifts that are made to last, something they can enjoy well beyond the season,” says Honigman. “Understated luxury is key for Taurus - think a perfectly tailored blazer, finely crafted leather shoes, or a well-made wallet. These thoughtful picks reflect their love for timeless luxury and attention to detail without needing bold labels, making a Taurus feel truly appreciated.”

Gemini: Playful and Practical ♊“Geminis value variety and adaptability over being the most fashion-forward. They enjoy gifts that offer multiple looks and functions, as their wardrobe is all about versatility,” says Honigman. “To cater to a Gemini’s playful nature, opt for gifts like a stylish reversible jacket or versatile layering pieces, such as an oversized shirt. With a Gemini, you're giving a sense of fun and flexibility, making these gifts ideal for their ever-evolving style.”

Cancer: Sentimental Keepsakes ♋“Cancerians adore gifts that connect them to loved ones and bring warmth into their lives,” says Honigman. “Think cosy and practical, like a quality winter overcoat or a soft, matching hat and scarf set - perfect for their love of comfort and homey vibes.” Honigman also suggests leaning into family traditions for Cancer: “something sentimental like matching family pyjamas honours their nurturing side and makes them feel snug and cherished.”

Leo: Standout Style ♌“Leos are fashion-forward and confident, always wanting to stand out,” says Honigman. "They’re drawn to unique pieces that reflect their personality and love anything that turns heads. For the Leo in your life, think statement pieces like a bold blazer, striking shoes, or standout accessories. They enjoy fashion that lets their creativity and charisma shine, embracing items that make them feel like the centre of attention.”

Virgo: Polished and Practical ♍“Virgos appreciate gifts that are both functional and chic,” explains Honigman. “They gravitate toward understated pieces with a classic feel - nothing too flashy, but well-crafted and timeless. For Virgos, consider thoughtful accessories like a pair of cufflinks or a silk pocket square and tie. These items resonate with their organised, detail-oriented nature, offering a style that’s sophisticated and thoughtfully chosen.”

Libra: Balanced and Beautiful ♎“Libras are all about balance, beauty, and a touch of charm,” says Honigman. “To suit a Libra’s refined and social nature, consider elegant yet versatile pieces, such as a stylish shirt or sleek loafers - items that add both polish and practicality. Libras also love anything that feels unique and tasteful, so a thoughtfully designed scarf could be perfect, adding sophistication with a personal touch.”

Scorpio: Bold and Mysterious ♏“Scorpios exude mystery, strength, and confidence, reflected in their bold fashion choices,” says Honigman. “They’re drawn to high-quality, intense items that shout sophistication. Look for dark, powerful pieces like a cashmere overcoat or a merino wool sweater in deep, rich tones. Scorpios appreciate gifts that balance refinement and boldness, creating a wardrobe that embodies both mystery and strength.”

Sagittarius: Adventurous and Free-Spirited ♐"Sagittarius is all about exploration," says Honigman. "For the free-spirited Sagittarius, choose items that are as versatile as they are, like comfortable chinos, a cosy winter sweater, or quality leather gloves. These pieces reflect their love for travel and adventure while maintaining practicality for day-to-day wear. A gift for a Sagittarius should feel ready for any spontaneous journey, combining comfort and style effortlessly.”

Capricorn: Timeless Elegance ♑“Capricorns value understated elegance and refined quality,” says Honigman. “They aren’t drawn to flashy trends; they seek pieces that exude longevity and sophistication. For the Capricorn who appreciates lasting style, opt for gifts like a sleek leather wallet or a high-quality scarf. These choices cater to their desire for practicality combined with prestige.”

Aquarius: Conscious Choices ♒“Aquarians are the eco-warriors of the zodiac,” Honigman shares. “They’ll love gifts that are environmentally friendly and unique. Look for items from local artisans or sustainably sourced materials. Ethical, one-of-a-kind pieces suit Aquarius’ individuality and passion for the environment.”

Pisces: Dreamy Details ♓“Pisces are sensitive and creative, so they adore gifts that offer an experience,” says Honigman. “A ticket to the theatre paired with an outfit to wear for the occasion would be an ideal gift. Pisces appreciate thoughtful presents that inspire their imagination and provide lasting memories, rather than just material items.”

How do you know if somebody doesn’t like a Christmas present?

The first sign is the exaggerated thank you. The overcompensating "I can't believe you got me that" with wide open eyes, raised eyebrows, high pitched voice that is not natural. If they're overcompensating, then you want to ask yourself, what are they hiding? But the more telling way is that they don't keep it near them.

They'll put it in a corner or in a pile. "Let's make sure that nobody trips up on this behind the curtain" type of attitude because when people like something, they'll keep their hand on the item and keep it close to them. They might want to try it on if it is clothing. If it's a book, they might want to sort of start reading it straight away. So, if they make contact with the gift and hold on to the gift, they probably love it, but if they don't and hide it, it's a little suspicious.

"So, there you have it – a zodiac-inspired guide to finding the perfect gift for everyone on your list!" says Nicola Barker, Head of Buying, at Suit Direct. "By matching gifts to your loved ones' star signs, you'll show just how well you know them and put extra thought into choosing something truly personal. With these ideas, you'll be sure to give gifts that feel meaningful, thoughtful, and totally in tune with their unique personality!"

