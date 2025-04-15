Give the feet the TLC they deserve this Feet Week with Mavala's top footcare picks

Mavala's Pedicure Picks

An article* revealed that feet are considered one of the most neglected parts of the body in the UK. With Feet Week starting April 17 and sandal season on the horizon, it's time to change that! Mavala, leaders in Swiss Cosmetics, have revealed its targeted footcare regime to revitalise the feet and prepare them for open-toe style – also providing expert comment from Mavala’s nail care expert Lynn Mason on her top pedicure shades.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mavala’s Swiss quality and high-performing foot range is designed to help with both comfort and freshness whilst helping to nourish and skin and restore softness.

This intensive treatment, specially designed for very dry and damaged feet, is enriched with urea (25%), known for its super-hydrating and keratolytic properties. It eliminates rough patches and calluses while nourishing and softening the skin. Thanks to apricot kernel extract, it revitalises the feet, restoring their suppleness and softness. Moisturises and intensely nourishes very dry, crack-prone feet.

Targeted Footcare with Mavala

How to use:

Apply a small amount of cream daily to clean, dry feet, including between the toes. Massage, focusing on the driest areas.

RRP: £18.20 available at John Lewis

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enriched with natural micro-particles, this cream works gently to smooth rough areas and restore softness and suppleness to the skin on the feet. This product gently exfoliates to remove calluses and softens the skin!

How to Use

1. Used on dry skin, the exfoliating effect is even more intense than when applied to wet skin.

2. Apply the cream in circular motions all over the foot, focusing on areas prone to calluses (heels, soles of the feet).

3. Rinse with warm water while performing a final massage to complete the exfoliation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

4. Use once a week, or more frequently for severe calluses or tough skin.

RRP: £18.20, available at Nail Polish Direct

See Mavala foot care here https://www.mavala.com/collections/feet-care

Add a Pop of Colour to the Toes

Sandal season shades are here. Mavala’s nail care expert, Lynn Mason, reveals her top pedicure picks.

"My absolute must-have for sandal season is a pop of colour on my toes! It just instantly elevates any look. ‘Toulouse’ from Mavala is a current favourite – that bright barbie pink shade is divine, and the formula is so nourishing. 'Coral Bay' is another shade I always reach for, especially on holiday - Its refreshing coral colour has a gorgeous smooth glossy finish. For those who prefer the chic minimalist look, I recommend 'Wichita’, It's the perfect elegant neutral that looks beautiful with a pair of sandals. And my top tip? Always finish with the Gel Finish Top Coat. It's essential for that flawless, glossy finish."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Toulouse - A bright pink shade inspired by the "pink city" of Toulouse, France, known for its architecture. It's a long-lasting, cruelty-free polish that offers a smooth, professional finish.

Coral Bay- a refreshing coral that has a gorgeous smooth glossy finish and is a perfect holiday colour for hands and feet!

Wichita - a pale cream, light shade of salmon, with a tint of nude. This shade offers that chic minimalist look and looks beautiful with a sandal.

Mavala Mini Colour Nail Polish RRP: £6.40, available at John Lewis, Nail Polish Direct & Look Fantastic

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mavala’s Gel Finish Top Coat - Provides a gel-like finish without a UV lamp whilst delivering a plumped, ultra-glossy finish while protecting the nails. Provides long-lasting shine without compromising nail health.

RRP: £19.00, available at John Lewis & Look Fantastic