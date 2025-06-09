Going on holiday? Don’t forget this life-saving device

Protect your loved ones while on holiday by packing a portable carbon monoxide alarm

Summer holidays are on the horizon and for many, this means the chance to pack up and head off to far away destinations.

Whether you swear by packing cubes or throw everything into your suitcase last minute, packing can be both exciting and stressful, meaning it’s easy to overlook some essential items. But one item that should never be left behind is a carbon monoxide alarm – a small device that could make the difference between dream holiday and a nightmare.

What is Carbon Monoxide and Why is it a Concern?

Carbon monoxide (CO) is a poisonous gas that is colourless and odourless. Created from fires and appliances that use fossil fuels, CO can be leaked through faulty or poorly installed household appliances such as gas boilers, gas cookers, wood, gas and coal fires, and portable generators. Using barbecues or camping stoves inside can also lead to a build-up of carbon monoxide.

Sadly, carbon monoxide poisoning is still a prevalent issue in the UK with around 4,000 attendances at A&E in England each year, with 40 deaths reported each year due to carbon monoxide poisoning [1]. This isn’t just an at-home concern. Tragically, multiple deaths have been caused by carbon monoxide poisoning while on holiday, including 18-year-old Tom Hill, couple John and Susan Cooper and 24-year-old Hudson Foley. These tragedies highlight the need to make safety an even bigger priority this summer.

Pack Safe: Protecting Loved Ones on Holiday

A carbon monoxide alarm is the only proven method to detect the presence of poisonous carbon monoxide gas and give you time to act and seek medical treatment to prevent serious illness and even death.

As safety regulation varies by country, it is important to check if your accommodation has carbon monoxide alarms. However, it is always best to be prepared before you arrive. Bringing a portable CO alarm provides the peace of mind to enjoy your holiday without worrying about potential CO exposure.

The symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning can be subtle and are often mistaken for common illnesses like the flu. Key symptoms include:

Tension-type headache

Nausea

Dizziness

Breathlessness

Collapse

Loss of consciousness

If your alarm sounds or any of these symptoms appear, seek medical advice immediately and contact your holiday provider or accommodation help desk.

When selecting a CO alarm, choose one that is travel friendly, lightweight, compact and easy to use worldwide. Alarms such as the FireAngel FA3322, recently named a Which? Best Buy, are also an ideal choice as they are easy to set up in any accommodation – just ensure you keep the battery activation pin to make the device airplane safe. All alarms should be Kitemark approved and third-party tested, guaranteeing the right levels of protection while travelling.

Stay Safe this Summer

In addition to bringing a CO alarm, it is recommended to check appliances in your accommodation to ensure they are in good working order and have been properly maintained. Ensure your accommodation is also well ventilated to prevent any build-up of carbon monoxide.

For further information on carbon monoxide protection, the Pack Safe Appeal by the Safer Tourism Foundation is raising awareness of the dangers of carbon monoxide and offers advice on how to protect yourself and loved ones while on holiday.

Summer holidays are a time for relaxation and enjoyment. Bringing a carbon monoxide alarm with you in your luggage gives you the extra peace of mind, leaving you only to worry about whether you packed enough underwear.