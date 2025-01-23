Grab The Goat: Topps launch new Match Attax Extra football trading cards

Lionel Messi | Match Attax Extra

The Messi GOAT card leads the charge in Match Attax Extra’s latest collection, including ultra-rare jumbo relics, limited editions, and some of the rarest pulls yet.

Topps, the premier trading card brand of Fanatics Collectibles, has launched its brand-new 2024/25 Extra collection, featuring super-exclusive cards, all-new limited edition ultra-rare pulls, and much more! As the latest UEFA Club Competition fixtures unfold this week, this is the perfect way for fans to celebrate their favourite players and teams with unique collectibles.

Fans can now chase the ultimate Chrome collectible with two ultra-rare designs featuring the legendary Lionel Messi. The highly anticipated GOAT Lionel Messi card can be found in just 1 out of every 450 packs, while the exclusive FC Barcelona parallel version is an even rarer gem, appearing in only 1 out of 1,800 packs.

In a Match Attax collection first, Kobbie Mainoo, Tosin Adarabioyo, Antoine Griezmann, and Leny Yoro have personally hand-written their in-game statistics onto exclusive edition cards. These 1-of-1 masterpiece inserts are a must-have for any collector, combining player insights with unmatched authenticity. Europe’s most prestigious players from the UEFA Women’s Champions League will also be available including a Box Office Baller Aitana Bonmatí card and Lauren James ‘Invinciballer’ card.

Product specifications

Brand-new mega tins: 48 cards included in each mega tin (£14.99)

Mega multipack: 52 cards including 3 random X factor limited edition cards, 1 new pro-view signature style exclusive edition card and 5 cards to find (£11.99)

Eco pack: 39 cards including 2 random X factor limited edition cards, 1 brand-new explosive talent exclusive edition card and 5 cards to find (£8.99)

The extraordinary new collection will be available to purchase in all good retailers and at Topps.com.