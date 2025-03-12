Green gifts for mum this Mother's Day: From spa vouchers to overnight breaks

Titanic Spa

As Mother’s Day approaches on Sunday the 30th March, it’s important to show our Mother figure just how special they truly are to us.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Titanic Spa, the UK’s first eco spa, located in the Pennines of Yorkshire has some delightful spa experiences and gifts for the eco-conscience mum. What better gesture to show appreciation than treating them to a relaxing spa experience? Below are some fabulously amazing green spa gifts/experiences at Titanic Spa that we think every eco mum will adore.

Spa Breaks:

Like Mother, Like Daughter Overnight Break -

Set amongst the majestic hills of the Pennines, the beautifully restored 20th- century textile mill Titanic Spa features its own natural water source and solar roof panels to generate renewable energy. Ideal for those looking to show their appreciation for the special woman in their life, but also the planet too. Titanic Spa has a spectacular Like Mother, Like Daughter Overnight Break where guests are spoilt for choice with the option to have two treatments from a selection of revitalising massages and facials. Enjoy blissful relaxation at the innovative Heat & Ice Experience, use of the outdoor hot tub and the indoor swimming pool, and Hydro Zone! Savour a delicious lunch in its spa bistro, and Finish the night with a scrumptious two Course Evening meal and a celebratory drink at its Bar 1911. Guests staying overnight can stay in the spas self contained apartment, making it feel like a home from home – ideal for that grown up sleepover feel and wake up feeling refreshed with room delivered hamper to begin the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Like Mother, Like Daughter Overnight Break, starts from £479.00 Per Couple

Mothering Weekend Special

This limited-time spa break special includes a choice of one 55-minute treatment: the Comfort Zone Hydraglow Facial, the Comfort Zone High Performance Facial for Men, or the Elemis Couture Touch. Guests can arrive at the spa between 10:30 am and 11:30 am, check into their luxury apartment enjoying complimentary use of robes, towels, and slippers, accommodation. Complete with a continental breakfast, a delicious 1-course light lunch, and a indulgent 2-course evening meal. The package also features access to the Heat and Ice Experience, exclusive access to Bar1911, the Leisure Club, the 15-meter salt-regulated swimming pool, the relaxation lounge, and the outdoor hot tub.

Mothering Weekend Special, from £209.00pp

Mother's Day Voucher Offers:

Mum's Time Out Spa Day

Treat mum to the ultimate relaxation this Mother's Day with a luxurious voucher offer designed to pamper and rejuvenate. This indulgent experience includes a 55-minute treatment of her choice, selecting from a Titanic Organic Full Body Massage, an Elemis Superfood Pro-Radiance Facial, or an Elemis Frangipani Body Nourish Wrap. The day extends beyond the treatment, with flexible arrival between 8:30 am and 9:30 am and departure up to 6:00 pm. She'll enjoy complimentary use of robes, towels, and slippers, a delicious 1-course light lunch, and access to the Heat and Ice Experience and Leisure Club. Further relaxation awaits with access to the 15-meter salt-regulated swimming pool and the tranquil relaxation lounge.

Mum's Time Out Spa Day starts from £109.00pp

Mum's Glow Spa Day Voucher

Give the gift of time this Mother's Day!

Give your mum the gift of radiance and glow with the "Mum's Glow Spa Day Voucher," a perfect escape for her. This voucher offers a 55-minute treatment, allowing her to choose from the luxurious Elemis Couture Touch, the deeply relaxing Titanic Full Body Massage, or the illuminating Comfort Zone Luminant Facial. She'll enjoy a full day of pampering, with arrival between 8:30 am and 9:30 am and departure up to 6:00 pm, complete with complimentary use of robes, towels, and slippers. A delicious 1-course light lunch is included, along with access to the invigorating Heat and Ice Experience, the Leisure Club, and the 15-meter salt-regulated swimming pool. For added indulgence, she can unwind in the sunken outdoor hot tub and the serene relaxation lounge.

Mum's Glow Spa Day Voucher, from £134.00pp