Häagen-Dazs is giving away free ice cream for World Ice Cream Day

Häagen-Dazs

Calling all ice cream lovers, it’s time to indulge! Häagen-Dazs is celebrating World Ice Cream Day by giving away FREE Cookies & Cream and Salted Caramel Stickbars in supermarkets nationwide

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To celebrate World Ice Cream Day (Sunday 20th July), Häagen-Dazs is offering free ice cream to celebrate the sweetest day of the summer, giving fans the chance to get their hands on a complimentary pack of Cookies & Cream or Salted Caramel Stickbars at supermarkets nationwide.

All Brits need to do to enjoy their free ice cream is claim their free coupon online. The coupons are redeemable across major supermarkets including Asda, Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Morrisons, Waitrose, and Co op stores nationwide. The offer is valid for a limited time only, starting from 9am Thursday 17th July until 5pm Sunday 20th July, subject to retailer availability. Coupons can be redeemed at https://stickbarcampaignhaagendazs.co.uk/, T&C’s apply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Häagen-Dazs’ Stickbars landed in supermarkets earlier this year in a new and luxurious format to allow Brits to savour the fan favourite flavours like never before. Taking indulgence to the next level, the Stickbars feature the brand’s signature luxurious ice cream, dipped in a thick Belgian milk chocolate for an even more decadent, extra satisfying crunch.The iconic Salted Caramel ice cream is laced with luscious rivers of salted caramel sauce and studded with pieces of golden caramel for an extra satisfying crunch, encased in a thick layer of silky Belgian milk chocolate dispersed with salted caramel pieces. Cookies and Cream combines rich vanilla ice cream with generous chunks of cookie pieces, dipped in a thick Belgian milk chocolate and cookie coating that makes the timeless flavour even more irresistible.

Häagen-Dazs

What better way to spend your sunny July weekend than enjoying a moment of indulgence with Häagen-Dazs Stickbars, all for free? Whether it be for some quiet me-time at home on the sofa or a sunny picnic in the park with friends, make sure to secure your free pack to celebrate World Ice Cream Day in style!