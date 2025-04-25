Have you got what it tastes? Slimfast ambassadors star in hilarious hunt for nation’s most talented taste testers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

To celebrate its NEW ambassador Keisha Buchanan, SlimFast has enlisted an all-star panel to find the UK’s most talented taste tasters with its ready-to-drink meal shakes.

SlimFast has put its taste credentials to the test in a hilarious twist on the classic talent show. To celebrate Keisha Buchanan joiningSlimFast’s line-up, a tongue-in-cheek video sees TV personality Kelly Brook, MC Big Narstie, and the iconic Sugababes star swap their day jobs for the judging panel as they host auditions to find the nation’s most talented taste testers.

Paying playful homage to noughties and today’s talent shows, the star-studded panel watches as a bunch of quirky contestants showcase their unique tasting talents - ranging from the bizarre to the brilliant.

The first contestant delivers a show-stopping performance that leaves the judges buzzing. - Keisha suggests forming a new band with Kelly on the spot. The next contestant claims to have telepathic powers strong enough to read Big Narstie’s mind, prompting the rapper to channel his inner zen…The final contestant brings a sophisticated sommelier energy to the group, leaving the panel taken aback. We’re then taken back to the first contestant, who ends up receiving a unanimous “Yes!” from the panel, who then rise to their feet for a well-deserved standing ovation.

While on set with Kelly and Narstie, Keisha also opened up about her own health journey revealing the impact that the COVID-19 lockdown period had on her weight, and how it encouraged her to be more mindful of her health and fitness routine. With a busy touring schedule since The Sugbabes’ comeback, Keisha found that SlimFast provided her with a convenient way to top up her nutrition and help reach her weight loss goals, without sacrificing on taste.

Keisha commented “I couldn’t have asked for a better introduction to the SlimFast crew. Swapping the stage for the judging panel was so much fun. Kelly, Narstie and I had a ball putting the contestants' to the test and seeing such weird and wonderful talents! When I gained a bit of weight during the pandemic, SlimFast was part of my health journey to get back to my goal size and made it so easy to stay consistent. Now with my busy touring schedule, I'll swap in a shake for a meal to help stay on track with my goals. I genuinely love the products, so joining as ambassador feels like a really natural fit and it's been so fun to celebrate with this campaign!"

Speaking on the campaign, Kelly Brook said “We had a lot of fun judging the contestants and hearing their thoughts on the different flavours. It’s safe to say, all the different shakes went down a treat! That’s one of the reasons I love SlimFast – not only is it a convenient way for me to get the vitamins, minerals, and protein my body needs - it also tastes GREAT!”

Big Narstie added “Gassed to welcome Keisha into the SlimFast crew. The talent show was sick, good vibes all round. You know for me, managing my weight can’t be feeling like a punishment ‘cause I won’t do it . I’ve got my routine that I like and I stick with it. MMA and some SlimFast shakes and I’m good to go, getting that protein in while I’m at it.”

SlimFist unites three British icons to judge the funniest competition in the UK

The content forms part of SlimFast’s ‘Tasty Tasty Good’ campaign, which highlights the delicious taste and nutrition (15g protein and 23 vitamins & minerals) of their ready-to-drink meal-shakes.

Jess Brosnan, Senior Brand Manager at SlimFast commented: “We’re delighted to have Keisha join our 2025 lineup alongside Kelly Brook and Big Narstie. All three talents have busy, jam-packed schedules, meaning the need for an on-the-go meal is extremely important. At SlimFast, we believe you shouldn’t have to sacrifice on taste or nutritional value, which is why our ready-to-drink shakes are packed with 15g of protein and 23 vitamins & minerals, all whilst tasting delicious!”

SlimFast can be purchased at leading retailers including Superdrug, Boots and Tesco. To learn more about the Tasty Tasty Good campaign and explore the full range of products, please visit www.slimfast.co.uk or @slimfastuk.