Heads Above the Rest - The 5 Best Travel Hats for 2025

By the time most travellers settle into their seat, somewhere between boarding gate chaos and the first trolley service, their hat has already endured more than its fair share. Crushed into a side pocket, awkwardly balanced on the head through security, or sacrificed altogether in the name of hand luggage space, it’s often the first item to lose the battle with modern travel. Stylish or sun-smart, traditional hats have rarely worked well with tight connections and overhead lockers.

But a new generation of travel hats is appearing, designed with both aesthetics and practical use in mind. They’re lighter, stronger, and shaped around the realities of movement: cramped cabins, unpredictable weather, and long days that blend work with downtime.

This year’s best options cover a range of styles, materials and innovations, from collapsible designs built for hand luggage to classic pieces that hold their shape and age well.

Whether you're packing light or planning for long-haul wear, these are the hats that travel well, look good, and work hard wherever you land.

1. Bellar Collapsible Flat Hat

The first packable hat that doesn’t lose its shape

Price: US$139.99 (£113) – Available for Pre-Order (Shipping from 31st May)

We’ve all tried squashing a straw hat into our suitcase and lived to regret it. Bellar’s new collapsible travel hat solves that in one smart move. Thanks to a patent-pending flat-pack mechanism, this hat folds completely flat without losing its structure. Pull it out of your tote at the other end and it springs back to life like it never left your head.

It’s light, chic, and built for modern travellers who don’t want to choose between elegance and practicality. Founder Houda Dahhou designed it after a fruitless search for a packable hat in Mexico. Her creation - part woven-style luxury, part sci-fi engineering - is already making waves with jet-setters and digital nomads. And with pre-orders racking up fast, it’s clearly not just a gimmick.

2. Tilley Airflo Broad Brim

Classic Canadian kit with serious sun protection

Price: £88

The Tilley is something of a rite of passage for serious travellers. Built for durability and comfort, the Airflo model has UPF 50+ sun protection, a ventilation system, and a secret stash pocket in the crown for cards or cash. It's a favourite with globetrotters, wildlife photographers and anyone spending long days in the field.

This one’s less about boardroom style and more about practicality, but for conferences in the Caribbean or networking lunches on the lawn, it’s a trusted ally. It even floats, in case you’re accident-prone near water. Weathered Tilleys are almost a badge of honour among the travel crowd, and this model will serve you for years.

3. Lock & Co. Voyager Traveller Trilby

A London-made icon, reimagined for modern travel

Price: £395

Lock & Co. has been making hats in St James’s since 1676, so it’s no surprise their Voyager Traveller Trilby is one of the most refined options out there. Handmade from unlined wool felt, this is a hat that can be rolled and packed without losing its shape, then popped back on your head looking as sharp as when it left the box.

It’s understated, stylish, and designed with business travel in mind. If your itinerary includes client lunches, gallery openings or a jazz club after dinner, this hat slips between those settings like it was made for them. Which, to be fair, it was.

4. Sunday Afternoons Havana Hat

Breezy and beach-ready with a hint of retro charm

Price: £29.95

This one’s for the warm-weather travellers who want a bit of laid-back flair. The Havana Hat has the relaxed vibe of a straw fedora but is actually made from a crushable polyester braid, meaning you can fold it, sit on it, or wedge it between your laptop and toiletries and it’ll survive just fine.

It comes with a chin strap (handy in coastal gusts), has a moisture-wicking band, and offers 50+ UPF protection. More Riviera than rush hour, but ideal for bleisure breaks or rooftop cocktails after a long day of meetings.

5. Fjällräven Abisko Trekking Cap

A Scandi soft cap for the carry-on minimalist

Price: £40

If you’re allergic to brimmed hats but still want some decent protection, Fjällräven’s Abisko cap is a neat, no-fuss solution. Lightweight and crush-resistant, this soft-brimmed cap folds down to pocket-size and works just as well on the trail as it does on the tarmac.

Made from the brand’s signature G-1000 material, it’s tough enough to handle everything from unexpected rain to crammed metro rides. It’s also less conspicuous than a Panama or trilby, which may suit urban explorers who’d rather not draw too much attention.

Story by Belters News.

Featured image, courtesy Bellar.

1 . Contributed The Fjällräven Abisko Trekking Cap isightweight, low-profile, and weather-ready. Photo: Submitted Share

2 . Contributed The Bellar Collapsible Flat Hat folds completely flat without losing its shape. Photo: Submitted Share

3 . Contributed The Tilley Airflo Broad Brim Hat is a sun-smart classic with UPF 50+, ventilation, and a hidden pocket. Photo: Submitted Share