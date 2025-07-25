Health and beauty giant Superdrug confirmed to join Highcross

Superdrug to join Highcross

A giant new Superdrug is set to arrive at Highcross Leicester later this year, as the shopping and leisure destination continues to expand its wellbeing and beauty offering.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scheduled to open in Autumn 2025, the retailer – considered the UK’s second largest health and beauty retailer - will take on two large units on the lower mall, spanning 9,000sqft,which were once home to Paperchase and Designer Furniture Store.

The signing of its10-year lease not only follows the recent arrivals of two global beauty and wellbeing names, Rituals and Space NK, it also marks a significant ongoing commitment from the budget beauty brand in physical retail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It joins a long list of existing healthcare, skincare and fragrance brands at the centre, including Boots, Lush, Jo Malone and Clarins. Once open, shoppers will find brands like L’Oréal, Revolution, e.l.f and viral Korean beauty business, TIRTIR.

Alongside its product offering, the store will also include a nurse led aesthetic clinic where customers can receive a number of aesthetic services and products, including anti-wrinkle treatments and fillers. The store will also benefit from a Beauty Studio which offers eyebrow threading, eyelash extensions and nail manicures.

Announcing the latest arrival, Michelle Menezes, Centre Director at Highcross Leicester, said: “The first half of the year at Highcross has been busy, but exciting, with four fantastic new additions across food, fashion and beauty and wellbeing. From much-anticipated returns to city centre firsts, it's clear that retailers see real value in establishing a presence here in Leicester. We’re delighted that Superdrug is the latest brand to join the line-up, and we look forward to welcoming them to the Highcross community.

“We’re proud of the wide range of beauty, healthcare and wellbeing brands we’ve managed to build over the years, each offering shoppers a chance to bag both affordable and premium products, while enjoying the unique in-store experiences on offer. Now adding to our lineup is Superdrug; a reliable and trusted brand that gives shoppers access to some of the best names in skincare and beauty at an affordable price. Opening ahead of the busy festive period, we’re confident that Superdrug will prove a great addition to Highcross.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clare Jennings, Property Director at Superdrug, said: “We’re excited to be opening a brand-new 9,000sqft store at Highcross Leicester, reinforcing our continued investment in the region. This additional location will give even more customers the opportunity to shop with us in person and experience the latest in trending beauty and everyday essentials.

“The new space will feature our popular Beauty Studio and a much larger footprint to support an expanded range of cosmetics and skincare. We’re proud to be part of Highcross’ evolving retail mix and to offer an enhanced shopping experience for the local community.”

For further information about Highcross, visit www.highcrossleicester.com/ or follow the centre’s social media channels – Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and X.