Hot tiles and cool creativity: Here’s why 2025 is the year of the tile takeover

Nature Inspired Porcelain Tile Feature Wall

There’s a revolution underfoot - and on walls, staircases, patios, and even media rooms. Stylish, sustainable and bigger than ever, in 2025 tiles are no longer the background player in interior design, they’re becoming the standout design element in high-concept interiors across the UK – from serene spa bathrooms to sleek outdoor kitchens.

With a +350% increase in Google searches for tile flooring, +450% for porcelain tile topic1, and a +650% rise in outdoor porcelain tile interest, we’re not talking about a niche trend. We’re talking about a design shift. Leading the charge? ROCCIA – the UK’s luxury tile authority – who’ve broken down why this humble material is now the hero of high-end interiors.

The rise of XL tiles: Big, Bold and Beautiful

One of the most striking shifts? Size. Large-format tiles (120x120cm and XL 120x260cm) are where it’s at.

A Splash of Luxe Tiles

“They reduce grout lines, are easier to clean, and make even small bathrooms feel expansive,” explains Gavin Farrington, head of design at ROCCIA.

These giant slabs come in everything from marble and stone-effects to wood-look finishes. They’re chic, contemporary, and – thanks to lightweight porcelain – easier to install than you might think.

Nature’s influence, reimagined

2025 interiors are all about warmth, grounding, and a deeper connection to nature. And tiles are the perfect surface to explore this.

Texture is Taking Over - Tactile Porcelain Tiles

Trending tile colours include Sage green and forest tones – calming, organic and surprisingly versatile; Chocolate brown and terracotta – rich and cocooning; Textured neutrals like stone-effect mocha and matte ivory.

“Green has become the go-to ‘new neutral’,” says Farrington. “It brings life, peace and polish to a space. For a spa-like calm, look to ROCCIA’s wellness tile collection, which includes stone, wood and sugar-finish tiles designed to promote wellbeing and sensory comfort.”

Texture is taking over: From flat to feel-good

It’s no longer enough for tiles to look beautiful. They’ve got to feel good too. Tactile tiles – with surfaces you want to appeal to your sense of touch are booming.

Large Format Tiles

“Highly textured surfaces, sugar finishes, and matt stone-effects add depth and emotional resonance to a space,” says Farrington. “They work beautifully with underfloor heating too - no more cold feet, literally or stylistically.”

While TikTok’s obsession with fluted ‘Kit Kat tiles’ might be fading (too tricky to clean, says Farrington), the appetite for touchable, sensory surfaces is going nowhere. ROCCIA’s wellness-focused range was created with this in mind, combining visual beauty with emotional comfort.

Outdoor Tiles: The new garden essential

Move over decking. Porcelain is the new patio MVP. Anti-slip outdoor porcelain tiles are exploding in popularity (+650%) thanks to their durability, aesthetic appeal and low maintenance. They also create a seamless transition between indoor and outdoor zones – ideal for alfresco living.

“People are investing more than ever in their outdoor spaces,” says Farrington. “Porcelain tiles finish the look, elevate the design, and are easy to maintain.”

The indoor-outdoor flow is now a key consideration in design, with outdoor kitchens, pergolas and alfresco lounges demanding stylish, weatherproof surfaces. Large tiles bring continuity and a spa-like elegance that’s hard to match.

Feature walls, media walls & #TileTok creativity

Tiles are no longer typecast. Thanks to social platforms like TikTok and Instagram, tiles are popping up in increasingly creative places. Expect to see:

Feature tile walls in bedrooms and living rooms

Tile-wrapped fireplaces

Stair risers and splashbacks with personality

Even tiles-as-art installations

Tiles aren’t just surfaces anymore—they’re a medium for self-expression.

Luxe for Less: How to create a high-end look on a budget

Budget doesn’t have to be a barrier. Clever combinations - like a splash of luxe tiles mixed with more affordable options - can create designer impact without blowing your budget. Consider laying metro tiles in a chevron pattern or using bold tiles to frame a fireplace or shower.

And grout, often overlooked, is now a design choice in its own right. Contrasting colours can elevate even basic tiles, lending a bespoke, considered feel.

The looks that will still be stylish in 2030

Worried about going too ‘trend-led’? These timeless tile choices will keep your space looking sharp for years. Stone-effect porcelain in soft beige or warm white; Classic patterns like herringbone or subtle geometrics; Black tiles – dramatic, elegant and endlessly chic and Muted metallics like brushed brass or copper-effect porcelain.

Tiles like terrazzo, encaustic and marble-look finishes also offer that perfect blend of heritage and modern design appeal.

“Tile trends are like the little black dress of interiors,” says Farrington. “Always stylish, never boring.”

