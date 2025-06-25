Hot Wheels unveils F1 THE MOVIE model, bringing the big screen to small scale

The model is a 1:64 model of that driven by the film’s character Sonny Hayes, played by Brad Pitt.

Limited-edition die-cast car to feature authentic details inspired by this summer’s hugely anticipated film starring Brad Pitt.

Ahead of the global theatrical release of Apple Original Films' F1 The Movie, Hot Wheels® announced a limited-edition die-cast car inspired by the fictional Apex Grand Prix (APXGP) team, driven by the film’s character Sonny Hayes, played by Brad Pitt. The 1:64 scale Formula 1 die-cast will be available for purchase on MattelCreations.com.

The 1:64 scale die-cast channels the high-octane energy and cutting-edge design of the APXGP team’s Formula 1 car, bringing movie magic and motorsport realism together in true Hot Wheels fashion. Following last year’s multi-year licensing partnership announcement with Formula 1 and two subsequent sold-out collaborative product pre-order launches, this release provides automotive enthusiasts, racing fans, pop culture devotees and movie lovers a way to take a little piece of F1 The Movie home with them.

True to the race car driven by the character Sonny Hayes in the film, the Hot Wheels casting and the moulded driver’s helmet feature an authentic gold and black livery adorned with Hayes’ number seven. Customers will also receive three sets of Pirelli tyres and a tyre storage rack. Additionally, the car will come in a collector’s ‘Kar Keepers’ clamshell case to deliver the ultimate collector experience.

“Our previous Formula 1 product launches were incredibly well received by racing fans and Hot Wheels collectors and now we can share a piece of the collection with film lovers around the world,” said Roberto Stanichi, executive vice president, Hot Wheels & global head of vehicles and building sets at Mattel. “The APXGP die-cast allows Hot Wheels to connect with a new audience of moviegoers who now have the opportunity to own a 1:64 scale piece of cinematic and racing history.”

Set to hit theatres internationally beginning 25 June, with a North American release on 27 June, the highly anticipated Formula 1 film, directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer Films, Plan B Entertainment and seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton’s Dawn Apollo Films banner and made in collaboration with Formula 1, stars Brad Pitt as ‘Sonny Hayes.’ Dubbed “the greatest that never was,” Sonny Hayes was Formula 1’s most promising phenom of the 1990s until an accident on the track nearly ended his career. Thirty years later, he’s a nomadic racer-for-hire when he’s approached by his former teammate Ruben Cervantes (Javier Bardem), owner of a struggling Formula 1 team that is on the verge of collapse. Ruben convinces Sonny to come back to Formula 1 for one last shot at saving the team and being the best in the world. He’ll drive alongside Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris), the team’s hotshot rookie intent on setting his own pace. But as the engines roar, Sonny’s past catches up with him and he finds that in Formula 1, your teammate is your fiercest competition — and the road to redemption is not something you can travel alone.

The 1:64 scale die-cast will be available for £30. For more information, please visit https://uk.creations.mattel.com/products/hot-wheels-f1-the-movie-vehicle-jmt03.