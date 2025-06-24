How Temu helped this mum of three slash household bills and save big

Stephanie began ordering everyday items for herself and her children, as well as creative supplies like acrylic markers and mystery colouring books—her personal favourites.

Stephanie, 39, is a mother of three and a stay-at-home mum. With her husband working in construction and a mortgage to manage, the family sticks to a tight budget while navigating the rising cost of living. “With the house loan on top of everything, we absolutely have to monitor and account for all our expenses. We’re very vigilant,” Stephanie explains. Every purchase is carefully considered to make sure the family stays within their means.

Discovering Temu

Even with their careful approach, the steady increase in everyday costs—alongside uncertainty in the construction sector—has put pressure on their finances. Small treats for the kids were often the first to go.

That changed two years ago when Stephanie came across an ad for Temu while scrolling through Facebook. She downloaded the app, not expecting much. Her first experience was through a free game, where she surprisingly won several items at no cost—two stylish cardigans, a curling iron, and colourful hair clips for her daughters, all delivered without paying for shipping.

“It felt almost too good to be true,” she recalls. She soon signed up and has been a Temu fan since.

Saving on Daily Essentials

Temu gradually became one of her go-to platforms thanks to its affordable yet quality offerings. By connecting consumers directly to manufacturers, the app cuts out middlemen and avoids extra markups.

“I started placing two to three orders per month, depending on what we needed, and always made sure to compare prices before finalising a purchase,” she explains. “No more trips to crowded stores or waiting in long lines. Shopping on Temu is a game-changer. I could take my time and make sure I was getting the best deal.”

Her careful shopping habits have helped manage living expenses more effectively. From school supplies to football boots, Temu has allowed her to make savings without compromising on quality. “I’m always looking for affordable options,” she says. “Temu makes it easy for me to do that.”

Temu Christmas

Christmas was a key moment when Stephanie leaned heavily on Temu to stay on budget.

“I planned everything online and compared platforms to make sure I was getting the best deals,” Stephanie says. “All the gifts were delivered straight to my doorstep, saving me so much time and stress. I was able to stay within my budget while still getting my kids everything they wanted. It was the perfect Christmas.”

For the following back-to-school season, Stephanie had already made a plan.

“I’ll fill my cart in advance and make sure I’m getting the best deals,” she says. “I’m not interested in braving crowded stores. Online shopping is stress-free, and I can take my time comparing prices.”

To her, Temu has become more than just an app—it’s a tool that helps her manage the family budget and everyday living expenses more efficiently.

Spreading the Word

Stephanie's enthusiasm didn’t stop with her. Her mother-in-law, sister-in-law, and even her 57-year-old mother all became Temu users.

“My mom orders practically everything through the app now—clothes, accessories, gadgets like earphones, makeup, jewelry… I focus more on everyday items like gifts and school supplies,” she says.

Her experience echoes wider consumer sentiment. A recent IPSOS survey found that more than 8 in 10 Temu users in the UK say the platform offers good value, and three-quarters are extremely likely to recommend it to others. On average, surveyed users reported that Temu saved them 25% in 2024.

Temu continues to help families like Stephanie’s shop smarter, spend less, and make the most of their everyday budgets.