How the celebs take care of their summer skin

Despite being over 70 years old, one moisturiser knocks it’s younger counterparts off the shelf and has become a firm favourite with the celebs including TOWIE and Celebrity Big Brother star, Ella Rae Wise from Essex.

In a recent interview, she says she “cannot live without” Astral Intensive Moisturiser®. "Nothing beats Astral Cream. You can use it on your body as well. It's a thick moisturiser and it's great for hydrating your skin. I've sworn by it for years”.

Astral Intensive Moisturiser® has been a skincare staple for thousands of women for decades and now a whole new generation is discovering the versatile beauty wonder that tackles a host of summer skin needs.

Post-winter skin is often dry and dull. Astral’s rich, intensive cream delivers all the care skin needs in three key ways - by hydrating the skin, drawing in moisture and providing a protective barrier. The simple, timeless formula locks in moisture and even absorbs more moisture from the air. After a glorious day in the sun, reach for Astral to relieve tight skin.

Looking for the perfect recipe for a beautifully blended self-tan that will last? Astral Intensive Moisturiser® works wonders for preparing the skin for a tan. Use it as a barrier cream on dry areas and blend with a tanning mitt to create a natural-looking golden glow. Keeping the skin hydrated with Astral also reduces cell-shedding, leading to a longer-lasting bronzed look.

Why not indulge in that dreamy, summer holiday scent and reduce the drying effects of the sun with Astral Intensive Moisturiser® with Shea Butter or Cocoa Butter. Shea and Cocoa are renowned for their ultra-hydrating and soothing properties.

As an extra bonus, pop a luggage-friendly 50g pot into a carry-on bag to keep skin hydrated when flying – the dry air in a pressurised cabin can take its toll on the skin so a little pot of Astral Intensive Moisturiser® really is a travel must-have.

“Astral Intensive Moisturiser® has been tried and tested for more than seventy years with many women never using another moisturiser in their life,” says Radhika Gautam, Dendron Marketing. “Our simple formula locks in the skin's natural moisture whilst still allowing it to breathe, leaving skin fresh, hydrated and protected – everything you want in glowing summer skin.”

Astral Intensive Moisturiser® is the perfect example of keeping things simple this summer and at a fraction of the cost of high-end designer products. Say hello to that celebrity glow – for less than £5!