How to claim a free Lush bath bomb
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Lush are giving away store credit to customers who download the latest version of their app and Hotukdeals.co.uk have created a step by step guide so you don't miss out.
To celebrate the upcoming launch of the Lush Club the store is giving all UK Lush app account holders a special treat.
When you log in to the latest version of the Lush App you will be given a £3 reward on your next in-app or in-store purchase until May 1st.
The reward will expire three months from issue and cannot be spent on sale items, limited edition collaboration products, Gift Cards, In-Store Spa vouchers, Subscription services, or Customisation services.
Participating UK stores only. Purchases on lush.com are excluded. Promotion T&Cs apply. Promotion T&Cs apply.