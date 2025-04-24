How to claim a free Lush bath bomb

By Michelle Morgan Davies
Contributor
2 hours ago
hotukdeals.com has shared a step-by-step guide so you can claim a free Lush bath bomb.

Lush are giving away store credit to customers who download the latest version of their app and Hotukdeals.co.uk have created a step by step guide so you don't miss out.

To celebrate the upcoming launch of the Lush Club the store is giving all UK Lush app account holders a special treat.

When you log in to the latest version of the Lush App you will be given a £3 reward on your next in-app or in-store purchase until May 1st.

The reward will expire three months from issue and cannot be spent on sale items, limited edition collaboration products, Gift Cards, In-Store Spa vouchers, Subscription services, or Customisation services.

Participating UK stores only. Purchases on lush.com are excluded. Promotion T&Cs apply. Promotion T&Cs apply.

