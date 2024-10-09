How to lift droopy eyelids: Game-changing alternative to Botox

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Over the past 30 days, Google Trends has seen a significant spike in searches related to "Botox to lift eyelids" and "droopy eyelids after Botox", with search volume skyrocketing by more than 5,000%.

These trends reflect a growing consumer concern over droopy eyelids, a common sign of ageing that many people seek to correct with expensive treatments like Botox. But while Botox is widely used to lift sagging eyelids, it’s not without its challenges.

We spoke with Britain Todd, Founder and CEO of Contours Rx, about how her revolutionary product, Lids by Design (£28.99), offers an affordable, non-invasive solution for droopy eyelids.

Botox for Droopy Eyelids: Pros and Cons

Contours Rx Lids by Design Before & After

Botox has long been a go-to solution for droopy eyelids. By relaxing the muscles around the eyes, it helps to temporarily lift and tighten the skin, giving a more youthful appearance. However, Botox isn’t a perfect solution. Britain Todd explains: “While Botox can offer dramatic results, it’s not a one-size-fits-all solution. Treatments are costly and they need to be repeated every few months to maintain the effect. Plus, there’s always a risk of side effects, such as uneven eyelids or droopiness, if the injections aren’t administered correctly.”

In fact, one of the very issues causing the surge in searches for "droopy eyelids after Botox" is that, in some cases, the treatment can backfire. If the Botox migrates or is injected into the wrong area, it can cause further drooping rather than lifting. This outcome leaves many people frustrated and seeking alternative remedies.

Lids by Design: The Non-Invasive, Affordable Solution

Unlike Botox, Contours Rx Lids by Design offers an immediate lift without the risks and recurring expenses associated with injectable treatments. “Lids by Design is an easy-to-use, hypoallergenic strip that lifts and repositions the eyelids instantly. Our product gives users a natural-looking lift without the need for needles, downtime, or costly treatment bills,” says Todd.

Contours Rx Lids by Design

"The beauty of Lids by Design lies in its simplicity. Users simply apply the discreet, medical-grade strips to the eyelids to create an instant lift, giving the appearance of more open, awake eyes. The results last all day and can be removed at night, offering a temporary yet effective alternative to costly and potentially problematic injectables."

Lash Serums and Droopy Eyelids: Another Hidden Risk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s not just Botox that can cause issues with droopy eyelids. Recently, consumers have reported adverse effects from Prostaglandin-based lash serums, which have been linked to drooping eyelids due to changes in skin elasticity and muscle response. “Many people use lash serums to achieve fuller lashes, not realising that some formulas can cause eyelid drooping over time. This can be devastating for those who are trying to enhance their appearance but end up with an unintended side effect,” adds Todd.

Once again, Lids by Design offers a simple fix for this issue. For those who have experienced droopy eyelids from lash serum use, the strips provide a fast, non-invasive way to correct the problem without turning to more expensive or invasive treatments.

As Botox and lash serums continue to gain popularity, so do their associated risks. With searches like “droopy eyelids after Botox” on the rise, it's clear that consumers are becoming more aware of the potential downsides. But with Contours Rx Lids by Design, there’s now an affordable, safe, and effective alternative for those looking to lift their eyelids and refresh their appearance, without the worry of side effects or an ongoing big financial commitment.