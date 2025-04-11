How to spot fake online reviews: 5 tips from a tech expert

Person shopping online

It’s estimated that online reviews influence £23 billion of annual spending in the UK. Unfortunately, fake reviews are on the rise. A study found that at least one in 10 of all product reviews on third-party e-commerce platforms is likely to be fake!

Jan Čurn, technology expert and co-founder of Apify, weighs in:

“Fake online reviews have become a widespread problem. Not only do they waste consumers’ time and hard-earned money, they also distort the marketplace and drive business away from genuine sellers. Many of these fraudulent reviews are created by AI bots or paid individuals to boost product rankings and sales.”

Here are 5 red flags to watch out for when shopping online:

1. Reviews that promote various coupon codes are less likely to be unbiased.

2. Identical phrasing across multiple reviews from seemingly different individuals could indicate they’ve originated from a single source.

3. Customer reviews that mention extreme “before and after” results but do not include photos to back up the claim.

4. Profiles or products that only have extremely positive, 5-star reviews are suspicious.

5. Odd spelling or grammatical errors across multiple reviews may indicate bot-generated or fabricated content.

“While the UK government has recently introduced new measures to fight fake reviews and misleading testimonials, enforcement can be tricky. The sheer volume and increasing sophistication of AI-generated content make detection difficult. Most consumers can’t tell the difference, and the AI models are only getting better, ” says Čurn.