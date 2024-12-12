How your Christmas shop can help carers in your area

You can make a difference while doing your Christmas shopping! By signing up to easyfundraising.org.uk, you can support charities like Carers First with your purchases.

Shop with over 8,000 retailers as you normally would, and a donation will be made to Carers First at no extra cost to you.

Every time you shop online via EasyFundraising at one of the 3,300 retailers including John Lewis, Sainsbury’s and Booking.com, you will be helping unpaid carers.

Carers First can provide information on the support available in the local community, advice on benefits or as a working carer, access to a statutory carers assessment or events and activities locally that can give carers a short break from caring.

Peter, who cares for his wife Susan, said: “Carers First and the dementia team have helped to turn things around, and I now feel recognised and supported.

“I didn’t realise all this help was out there, but because of Carers First I’m now receiving the support I need.”

To help more carers like Peter, go to easyfundraising.org.uk and sign up for free. Then you can choose Carers First and start shopping.

Michelle, a young carer, told us how Carers First has made a difference to her life: “My confidence has massively improved, and I feel more comfortable talking to new people now.

“I believe in myself more and feel empowered to share more about what it’s like to be a young carer. This is a result of being involved with Carers First and their activities.”

Visit easyfundraising.org.uk too see how simple it is for your regular shopping to contribute to Carers First’s work supporting unpaid carers.

Carers First supports carers face to face in eight regions across the country and provides online support to carers anywhere. Your donations will help us support more carers – you can donate here [link].

If you are caring for someone and would like to find out what support Carers First’s groups can offer, please visit our website www.carerfirst.org.uk or call our helpline on 0300 303 1555.