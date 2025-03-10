I tried the Trek Tots Play Mat and it is a game changer for busy mums

I'm Kim and since becoming a parent - and now a mum of two - I’ve learned firsthand just how overwhelming it can be to juggle all the necessary kiddie paraphernalia for even the simplest outing. Whether it’s a quick trip to visit family and friends, a day out, or a full-blown holiday abroad, I found myself drowning in the logistics. It was during one of those late-night, sleep-deprived Google deep dives that I realised something was missing. I was searching for a practical, portable, and soft play mat for my four-month-old son, but nothing quite fit the bill. Frustrated by the lack of a truly travel-friendly solution, I became determined to create one myself.

That’s how Trek Tots was born, with the mission to simplify everyday parenting by offering a practical, stylish, and portable play space for little adventurers. As a project manager by day and an entrepreneur by night, I channelled my love for travel, my frustration as a parent, and my problem-solving skills into developing the Trek Tots Play Mat. This compact, durable, and ultra-portable play mat is designed to give little ones a soft, safe space to play - wherever their adventure takes them.

The Ultimate Parenting Sidekick

The Trek Tots Play Mat is not just another baby product; it’s a solution to a very real parenting challenge. Designed with practicality in mind, it ticks all the boxes for modern parents who are always on the go:

Compact & Lightweight: The play mat folds down neatly and won’t take up valuable space in your nappy bag, pram basket, or suitcase.

More Than Just a Play Mat

The response to Trek Tots since launching has been incredible. Parents have shared how it has transformed their outings, making travel and day-to-day activities with their little ones so much easier. One mum perfectly summed it up: “Honestly, I’m the biggest TT fan - the baby item I didn’t know I needed!”

But it’s not just parents who have taken notice. Trek Tots was recently recognised by ex-Dragon Theo Paphitis as a winner of his #SBS (Small Business Sunday) community, a huge milestone that has brought even more momentum to the brand. This recognition reaffirms the need for innovative, thoughtful products that make a genuine difference to family life.

The Trek Tots Mission

At its core, Trek Tots is about more than just a play mat. It’s about embracing adventure, making parenting a little less stressful, and creating memories with our little ones - without feeling weighed down by unnecessary baggage. Whether you’re navigating the daily juggle or heading off on your next big family trip, the Trek Tots™ Play Mat is designed to help you do it with ease.

Because let’s face it - parenting is already an adventure. Let’s make it a little simpler, a little safer, and a lot more fun.

Find out more about the Trek Tots Play Mat and join our community of parents who are making life on the go easier at our website: https://trektots.com/ or on our socials https://www.instagram.com/trektots/

