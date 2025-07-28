Iconic sweets get a bubbly new twist with the launch of Squashies-inspired personal care range

Carex Squashies Strawberry & Cream Hand Wash & Shower Gel

In a partnership that blends popular sweets with everyday self-care, British sweet maker Swizzels has teamed up with the UK’s number 1 hand wash brand*, Carex, to launch two new products: Squashies Strawberry & Cream Hand Wash and Bath & Shower Gel.

Taking inspiration from one of the nation’s favourite summer flavour pairings, the new products turn Swizzels’ popular Strawberry & Cream Squashies into a sweetly fragranced personal care staple. Whether you missed out on strawberries and cream at Centre Court or just want to add a splash of joy to your daily routine, this collab introduces a fun, affordable twist on everyday essentials, at just £1 RRP**.

Available now at Home Bargains, Asda, Savers, Poundland and Amazon, the 250ml hand antibacterial hand wash and 500ml bath & shower gel deliver Carex protection and care with a fruity, feel-good Squashies twist, as well as being dermatologically tested for everyday use.

Combining notes of dessert-like sweetness, strawberries and cream, the playful duo is already delighting Squashies fans, families and fragrance-lovers looking to refresh their routine with something a little more fun.

Sarah-Louise Heslop, head of marketing at Swizzels, said: “We’re always looking for fun new ways to share the joy of Squashies. Transforming the UK’s best-selling sugar confectionery brand*** into a summer-scented personal care line brings a playful twist to something people already love, and it’s perfectly timed for the summer season.

“Strawberry and cream isn’t just a flavour, it’s a beloved British classic, synonymous with sunny days, seaside trips, and nostalgic childhood memories. We know how much people cherish that unmistakable taste of our Strawberry & Cream Squashies, and we’ve seen lots of love from our previous Swizzels-inspired Carex products in the past, so a strawberry and cream version felt like a natural next step.

“This partnership is all about celebrating the joy, nostalgia, and quintessential British summer spirit of our sweets in a fresh, fun way. With Carex’s trusted quality behind it, we’re confident it’ll be a big hit with families, Squashies fans, and Carex lovers alike.”

Jennifer Hodgson, brand manager at Carex, added: “We’re really excited to bring another of the nation’s most iconic sweets into our trusted personal care range.

“Strawberries and cream aren’t just for the picnic blanket anymore. With our new Carex Strawberry & Cream Squashies range, we’re adding a playful summer twist to everyday hand hygiene and bathing. Whether it’s a fun family bathroom staple or a fragrance fix for sweet lovers, this new collaboration is set to bring a splash of summer fun to sinks and showers across the nation.”

The launch taps into rising consumer appetite for nostalgic scents, sensory experiences, and budget-friendly beauty and personal care finds. Recent research from Swizzels revealed that nearly two-thirds of Brits (62%) say strawberries and cream is their favourite summer flavour, making the new range a seasonal must-have.

