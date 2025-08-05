'I'm Danny Dyer, and I'm a tosser' - Danny Dyer leads summer side dish revolution calling for the nation to get tossing

Danny Dyer

World-renowned actor and national treasure, Danny Dyer, has teamed up with Deliveroo to call on the nation to embrace their inner tosser this summer and help launch the app's new Freshness Promise (money back if groceries aren’t fresh).

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For too long, the humble sausage and burger have hogged the limelight at summer BBQs, leaving salads and side dishes as an afterthought, with nearly a quarter of Brits admitting they make zero or little effort on dishes for gatherings or opt for pre-made ones as they ‘rarely’ or ‘never’ receive the same attention as the main event.

But that’s all about to change as BAFTA-winning Dyer, is calling upon the nation to embrace their inner ‘tosser’ and make salads and side dishes the star of the show, once and for all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a new campaign released by Deliveroo, the British actor rolls up his sleeves and dons an apron emblazoned with ‘Proud to be a Tosser’, tossing and seasoning fresh ingredients as he delivers a masterclass on how Brits’ can make sure their sides…aren’t just a bit on the side’.

I’m Danny Dyer and I’m a tosser

Danny is seen whipping up a spread of sensational BBQ salads and sides, including feta and watermelon salad, corn on the cobs tossed in butter, legendary wedges (“ledges”) tossed in spices and a diamond chicken Caesar guaranteed to outshine bangers and burgers.

Dyer admits he’s a self-proclaimed ‘tosser’ as the delivery app launches its first-to-market ‘Freshness Promise*’ - giving customers their money back if customers’ groceries are not delivered fresh** to their doors.

The promise covers a wide range of fresh grocery essentials, including fruit & veg, meat, poultry & seafood, eggs, dairy & dairy alternatives, chilled and bakery items purchased from nationwide supermarkets on the app, including ASDA, Co-op, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny Dyer comments on his new national plea: “I’m proud to be a tosser! Salads and sides have been mugged off at barbecues, left in the shadows while the main event gets all the glory. But no more! I'm here to tell you it's time to embrace your inner tosser and make those salads and sides more than a bit on the… side.

"We're talking bangin' salads, veg seasoned to perfection and saucy salmon, so fresh it practically winks at ya. And with Deliveroo's Freshness Promise, you know you're getting top-drawer fresh grub every time you order. Get involved and join me in being a right tosser this summer, using the freshest ingredients or your money back, thanks to Deliveroo!"

A spokesperson from Deliveroo said: "We've all been there, standing by the BBQ while the salads and sides get overlooked. We believe these dishes deserve to sing, and who better than Danny Dyer to give them the stage they deserve? With Danny Dyer’s help, we're not just adding some theatre to side dishes; we're also making sure every single bite is fresh.

"Our Freshness Promise means our customers can trust that any fresh and chilled groceries they order, from your crispest greens to your juiciest steak, arrives fresh and ready to make those summer moments with friends and family even better.“

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In conjunction with the all-new Freshness Promise, Deliveroo has introduced ‘Fridge Filler Mondays,’ a weekly offer providing half-price discounts on a wide selection of fresh and chilled items. Every Monday, customers can get 50% off not just on fruit and veg but across a vast selection of meat, fish, poultry, dairy, eggs, bakery items, and chilled ready meals.

This offer is available nationwide at participating supermarkets and stores on Deliveroo, including Sainsbury's, Co-op, Morrisons, Iceland, and ASDA. There's no minimum spend, making it perfect for a quick grocery top-up, delivered in as little as 20 minutes.

*What is the Deliveroo Freshness Promise?

● We always aim to offer our customers the freshest products, delivered from our trusted grocery and retail partners straight to your door as fresh as you’d expect.

● This is why we’ve introduced our fresh quality promise called Freshness Promise, to give you assurances over the freshness of your items and their best-before dates. Please note, the Freshness Promise isn't applicable for any orders placed with Waitrose.

Which items are covered by the ‘Freshness Promise’?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

● The Freshness Promise covers selected items in the following categories:

● Fruit & vegetables

● Bakery

● Meat, poultry & seafood

● Egg, dairy, dairy alternatives, other chilled and fresh food items

How can customers claim?

● Customers can raise a claim/or flag an issue with their order in ‘order help or message via chat after delivery.