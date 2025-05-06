Initiative to help combat period poverty ahead of Awareness Week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As Period Poverty Week approaches (12-18 May), the innovative brand "By FullStop" has launched a new initiative, ‘Pants4Purpose” which aims to help towards ending period poverty by donating a pair of period underwear for every four pairs sold.

The ‘Pants4Purpose’ initiative not only focuses on providing stylish and functional options for menstruators but also aims to support various organisations, including Rizal National High School in the Philippines and Freedom4Girls. By FullStop’s commitment to eco-friendly practices is evident, as the brand creates reusable underwear from recycled fabrics, significantly reducing waste.

By FullStop specialises in affordable and sustainably made period underwear, designed to empower women and girls while ensuring comfort and style during their menstrual cycles. With prices starting from just £8.99, each purchase contributes to a greater cause, providing essential menstrual products to those in need.

Natalie Leslie, founder of By FullStop comments: “At By FullStop, we recognise that period poverty is a pressing issue that affects countless individuals around the world. Access to menstrual products should never be a privilege; it is a basic necessity that ensures health, dignity, and the ability to participate fully in life. We are dedicated to raising awareness and advocating for solutions that provide everyone with the products they need, empowering them to embrace their natural cycles without fear or shame.”

Knickers by Fullstop. Helping to end period poverty with their Pants4Purpose Initiative

The period pants feature cutting-edge technology with four distinct layers of protection: one to keep fluids away from the skin, an absorbent layer, a leak-proof layer, and a breathable layer to ensure all-day freshness. This thoughtful design allows individuals to engage in activities like yoga or outdoor sports without fear of leaks or discomfort.

Available online at www.byfullstop.com, the collection includes a number of unique styles in various fabrics and colours. Consumers can also purchase starter packs containing four period pants for £30, all packaged sustainably in compostable materials.