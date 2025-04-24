Introducing brand-new premium soda brand Picoso for a spicier summer

Picoso is currently available in two fiery new expressions Zesty Lime and Tropical Mango

Introducing Picoso, a brand new premium spicy soda brand that is bringing a refreshing and sophisticated option to the non-alcoholic sector, whilst also giving a kick to the mundane mixer market.

Picoso itself is the Spanish word for ‘Spicy’, reflective of its brand origins in Mexico where much of their flavour inspiration comes from. Launching with two exhilarating options; Zesty Lime and Tropical Mango (£15.00 RRP for a pack of six 250ml cans), Picoso incorporates top chilli varieties to elevate the unique and unmistakable element of capsaicin – leaving mouths tingling for another sip.

The two new fiery flavours taste delicious alone or mixed with your favourite spirit – from vodka and tequila, to gin and rum;

Picoso Zesty Lime is cut with scotch bonnet, sourced from the UK, and the drink delivers a refreshing citrus hit with a lasting warmth of heat. Just as delightful on its own or mixed into a bold cocktail, its sophisticated profile is made to suit any occasion. For a spicy margarita, simply mix with tequila and cointreau.

Alternatively, Picoso Tropical Mango is a fruity option, cut with habanero from Mexico. The heat of habanero brings bold flavours from Latin America. Bursting with vibrant taste, it strikes the perfect balance between sweet and spicy - and promises to be a real hit this summer.

The brand itself is the brainchild of Tish and Tom, two friends that met in 2020 whilst living in Madrid, where socialising and drinking were central to their lifestyle. Soon after, Tish decided to give up alcohol, but she never stopped appreciating the role that quality drinks play in bringing people together. In 2022 they moved to London and quickly saw a major gap in the market for products that are inclusive for those that drink alcohol and those that don’t.

With one in three people between the ages of 16-24 now choosing not to drink alcohol, and spicy cocktails set to be one of the decade’s biggest trends, Picoso is tapping into a huge market segment, allowing all of its customers to feel included - whether mixing with alcohol or not. With low sugar and no artificial sweeteners, garnering its sweetness from natural agave, the drinks deliver the great taste of a cocktail without the hassle. Each drink also contains electrolytes, which support natural hydration.

With more flavours in the pipeline, Picoso can be found in a growing number of leading shops and hospitality venues. These include, the champion of independent produce, DELLI, high-end retail department store Selfridges, and Renae, a top new music-led bar and venue in Manchester. Picoso’s mission is to promote an exciting, inclusive and hot new drinking movement, in a market dominated by boring mixers and tired non-alcoholic options.

To find out more, visit: www.picosodrinks.com