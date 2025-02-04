Introducing the Photo Creator Pop Colour Digital Camera

Photo Creator Pop Colour Digital Camera Purple

The vibrant new Photo Creator Pop Colour Digital Camera is a colourful addition to the successful Canal Toys Creator Range. Designed to make it easy for children and teens to take amazing photos and videos. Available in two stunning colours, cool teal and eye-catching purple, the Photo Creator Pop Colour Digital Camera is small and easy to carry, perfect for capturing memories on the go.

Despite being compact and lightweight, this easy-to-carry camera boasts an impressive 32 megapixels, capturing crisp photos and smooth videos. But it's not just about taking pictures. This camera lets kids add their own unique flair. With a large 2.4” colour display screen to easily view and edit photographs with twenty fun frames and filters the camera lets them add a touch of personality to their photos, transforming ordinary snaps into mini-masterpieces

It comes with a vibrant sticker sheet included, they can personalise the camera itself, making it truly one-of-a-kind.

With an attachable handy shoulder strap that keeps it close at hand, ready to capture those spontaneous moments, and with an 8GB microSD card included, there's plenty of space for all their photographic adventures.

Key Features:

32 Megapixel Resolution: Capture sharp photos and smooth videos.

Large 2.4” colour screen.

Fun Frames: 20 frames to add flair to your photos.

Filters: Choose from a selection of filters/

Personalise with Stickers: Decorate the camera to match your style.

Rechargeable: With a built-in rechargeable battery allowing hours for photography and video sessions on each charge.

Compact and Portable: Easy to take anywhere.

8GB MicroSD Card: Plenty of space for photos and videos.

Flash: Enhances images in low light.

The Photo Creator Pop Colour Digital Camera is a fantastic introduction to photography for children. It's fun, easy to use, and encourages kids to experiment and have fun with their photos. With its vibrant colours, exciting features, and compact design, it's sure to be a hit with any upcoming photographer.

Contents: 1 x Digital Camera, 1 x USB cable, 1 x 8GB MicroSB Card, 1 x shoulder, strap, 1 x Sticker sheet.

RRP: £29.99

Target Audience: 7 -12.

Colours: Teal and Purple.

Retailers: Smyths & Very