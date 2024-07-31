It’s a Thousand Poundland as store launches £1k competition
On Saturday 3 August, Poundland will launch an all-new ‘Grand in Your Hand’ promotion that will see 30 of its luckiest customers right across the UK win £1,000 for each of the following 30 days.
Thirty customers chosen at random will receive an instant cash prize when they pay at any of the discounter’s 3,000 manned checkouts in any of its 750-plus UK stores.
It’s the first time Poundland has ever launched this kind of promotion and is believed to be a first in the UK’s discount sector.
Taking part is easy, because any of Poundland’s millions of customers could be a winner.
No additional purchase will be required - Poundland customers will simply check out as normal and the computer systems at each store will select a shopper at random each day to win a life-changing grand in their hand.
And to celebrate the launch of the 30 days of winning, the first of the £1,000 prizes will be on offer at Grand Central Station in Birmingham this Saturday from 10.00am where visitors to one of the UK’s busiest stations can pit their skills against Poundland’s ‘Grand in Your Hand’ air machine.
‘Grand in Your Hand’ adds even more excitement to shopping at Poundland which already confirmed earlier this month that it had introduced new in-store displays at its stores to underline its commitment to be the home of the pound.
Loud and proud in every store are over 1,000 grocery items at £1 or less to bring the amazing value Poundland promises its customers.
“Our customers appreciate the value we provide, and now we’re providing even more fun when shopping with us,” said Poundland’s customer and marketing director Anna Hay.
“The new ranges we offer such Pepco clothing, homewares, chilled and frozen food offer amazing value – and now 30 customers could get even more of a bargain by winning big at the checkout.”
Full details of the Grand in Your Hand promotion can be found at https://www.poundland.co.uk/grand-in-your-hand-terms.
