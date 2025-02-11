"Kiss My Art" – The ultimate luxury Valentine's gift by Ben Rousseau

Alison Ramsay and Emma Riley, the gallery founders

Forget diamonds - is Ben Rousseau’s "Kiss My Art" 2025’s most exclusive Valentine's gift? Internationally renowned artist Ben Rousseau is unveiling his latest luxury, personalised art experience, "Kiss My Art", at The Art Agency in Cobham on February 11th. This one-of-a-kind Valentine’s gift transforms a partner’s kiss into a breathtaking 23-carat gold artwork, offering a deeply personal and timeless expression of love.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A kiss Immortalised in gold, surely the ultimate romantic keepsake?

"Kiss My Art" takes the most intimate gesture—a kiss—and turns it into a luxurious, handcrafted masterpiece. Recipients begin with an exquisitely designed gift box, complete with premium lipstick and bespoke kiss imprint cards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once the kiss is captured, the prints are sent to Rousseau Design HQ, where artisans transform them into stunning, one-of-a-kind glass artworks adorned with genuine 23ct gold leaf.

Ben Roousseau's "Kiss My Art"

A unique, deeply personal art piece

A luxury experience – From lipstick imprint to bespoke gold artwork

Perfect for art lovers, collectors, and those seeking an unforgettable Valentine's gift

Luxury Meets Philanthropy – Supporting Operation Smile

Each "Kiss My Art" creation supports Operation Smile, an international medical charity that provides life-changing surgery for children born with cleft conditions. Every purchase contributes to this incredible cause, making the gift not just a symbol of love, but an opportunity to change lives.

Exclusive Private Appointments & VIP Event – February 11th

Ben Rousseau is offering private, VIP appointments for an exclusive audience at The Art Agency, Cobham, from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM on February 11th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attendees will get a behind-the-scenes look at the artistic process and explore Rousseau’s wider collection, including his critically acclaimed timepieces.

Join the "Power of 1000 Kisses" Project

As part of the launch, guests will have the opportunity to become part of a historic large-scale artwork titled “The Power of 1000 Kisses.” Ben Rousseau aims to collect 1,000 kiss prints from individuals of all backgrounds, showcasing the beauty and uniqueness of each kiss.

"We want avid art fans and interior design aficionados to come down to The Art Agency in Cobham and be part of something truly special. Bring a lipstick, imprint your kiss, and be part of an artwork that celebrates diversity, love, and individuality." – Ben Rousseau

Availability & Pre-Orders

This exclusive art experience is available by private appointment. Orders are limited due to the intricate, handcrafted nature of each piece.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For VIP bookings: Visit https://www.theartagency.co.uk/news/kiss-my-art-event-128139-11th-feb-with-ben-rousseau/4103/ or for more information Ben Rousseau’s website - https://studio.benrousseau.com/kissmyart-vip