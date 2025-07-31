Klass resident stylist Lynne McKenna shares packing tips for the most searched UK breaks

Lynne McKenna

With staycations booming in popularity, Google searches for “staycation” and “what to pack for a holiday” have soared - up 49% and 23% in the last three months. As more women trade long-haul flights for escapes closer to home, fashion brand Klass is stepping in with the style solutions they are searching for.

By tapping into trending search data and current social conversations, Klass has curated key pieces and expert advice to answer the most-Googled getaway questions - from “short family breaks away” (up 26%) to “cheap romantic getaways” (up 23%).

Whether it’s windswept walks in the country or rooftop cocktails in a UK city, celebrity stylist and Klass’s resident expert, Lynne McKenna, is helping women pack light, dress smart, and feel effortlessly stylish- wherever their staycation takes them.

LynneMcKenna’s Top Staycation Looks

1. Coastal Holidays

“If you’re heading to the coast, think relaxed yet refined. A breezy oversized striped shirt works just as well over swimwear as it does tucked into wide-leg cotton trousers for a stroll along the seafront. The Klass Stripe Pull on Shorts (£22) paired with the Stripe Short Sleeved Top (£25) make the perfect seaside combo - effortlessly stylish yet incredibly comfortable for all-day wear by the coast.”

“A block-colour swimsuit doubles up as a chic bodysuit when paired with nautical-inspired shorts, while a classic Breton top always hits the right note. Don’t forget a lightweight neutral trench or waterproof jacket for those sea-spray moments, and pack sliders or espadrilles to finish the look.”

2. City Breaks

“For a city break, you are seeking effortless elegance. A relaxed tailored blazer brings polish to any outfit, whether layered over a crisp white shirt or a smart dress that transitions easily from brunch to rooftop cocktails. The Chenille Knit Patterned Jacket (£45) is a standout piece from Klass, and comes in an ‘on-trend’ boxy and collarless design for a refined look.

“Slim-leg trousers like these Floral Textured Pull On Trousers (£26) offer a flattering silhouette. Pair with a crossbody bag and a great pair of loafers to keep things practical yet put-together.”

3. Spa Breaks

“Spa breaks are all about indulgence, and your wardrobe should reflect that. Think flowing kimono-style tops paired with wide-legged palazzo pants or soft jersey co-ords that are both luxurious and lounge-worthy.

“My favourites picks are the Cowl Neck Pleated Knit Top (£25) with the Wide Leg Pleated Knit Trousers (£22). The soft, breathable fabric makes it perfect for lounging in comfort, while the chic pleats and flattering silhouette keep it effortlessly stylish.

“Swimwear should feel elevated while relaxing on holiday - choose a flattering cut with elegant detailing. Remember to pack a longline cardigan (£45) to add an extra layer of comfort between treatments.”

4. Country Retreats

“If a countryside retreat is on the agenda, lean into the charm of country chic. A shirt dress in a soft check or floral print is a timeless choice, layered under a chunky knit or classic gilet for those brisk morning walks and the unpredictable British weather.

“A quilted jacket or waxed coat adds a traditional touch, perfect for navigating winding trails or village markets. Add that extra warming layer as you go about your day in the Padded Hooded Faux Fur Trimmed Gilet (£65).

5. A Palette for All Breaks

When it comes to packing smart, Lynne has three golden rules. “Firstly, pack by palette. Choose one neutral, one base colour, and one accent - this way, everything in your suitcase can be mixed and matched with ease.

“Second, opt for multi-use pieces: a shirt that becomes a beach cover-up, a swimsuit that doubles as a top, or a jumpsuit that works just as well for daytime exploring as it does for dinner.

“Finally, layer like a pro. Build your look like a jigsaw puzzle, with pieces that complement each other in print, colour and shape. Lightweight layers that can be added or removed mean you’ll stay stylish, rain or shine.”

To browse Klass’ full collection, visit www.klass.co.uk