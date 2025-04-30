Kopparberg Crisp Apple is here and it’s as fresh as it sounds

Crisp Apple

Kopparberg, the UK’s leading fruit cider brand, is kicking off Kopparberg season with the launch of Kopparberg Crisp Apple Cider - a fresh take on traditional apple cider.

This bold, refreshing cider delivers a perfectly balanced, modern twist on the traditional taste of cider - crisp and clean with a touch of Kopparberg's signature sweetness, and an ABV of 4%.

As apple cider sees a revival, especially among younger drinkers, Kopparberg’s Crisp Apple Cider is the perfect go-to. It’s bold, flavour-first, and unmistakably refreshing.

Nancy Dales, Brand Manager at Kopparberg, said: “As soon as the sun shines, the Kopparbergs come out. Music’s playing, plans are made, and those first sips mark the start of something good. Crisp Apple is our bold take on a classic - clean, refreshing apple flavour with just a touch of Kopparberg’s signature sweetness. Whether you’re at the pub, in the park, or spending a weekend with friends, it’s the perfect cider to enjoy the moment and welcome the brighter days.”

Landing just in time for summer, Kopparberg Crisp Apple Cider is the ultimate choice - whether you’re spending time with family, soaking up the sun in the park, or heading to your favourite local.

Now pouring in bars and pubs across the UK, and available to buy in supermarkets in both bottle and can, Crisp Apple arrives as the weather warms up and Kopparberg season kicks into gear.

Crisp Apple is available in Sainsbury’s and Morrisons stores nationwide.