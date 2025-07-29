Krispy Kreme and Crocs collaborate for first time on new limited-edition classic clog

Krispy Kreme x Crocs

Comfort meets crave in Krispy Kreme Crocs Classic Clog, inspired by iconic Original Glazed and other Krispy Kreme doughnuts

In what might just be one of the most iconic collabs of the year, Krispy Kreme® and Crocs today announced the introduction of limited-edition Krispy Kreme x Crocs Classic Clogs.

More than a year in the making, comfort meets crave in this “icon for an icon” collaboration of two true global originals – Krispy Kreme’s Original Glazed® Doughnut and Crocs’ Classic Clog.

Hot Now and being served from 6th August in adult sizes at Crocs stores, crocs.co.uk and select channels, the Krispy Kreme x Crocs Classic Clogs’ design features a fresh out-of-the-glazer treatment, along with oversized Jibbitz™ charms of theOriginal Glazed doughnut and Krispy Kreme Hot Light™.

The Clogs also include two interchangeable toe caps – chocolate and strawberry icing with sprinkles – that you can swap out depending on your favorite flavour, and the Clogs’ pivoting heel strap features the Krispy Kreme logo.

Each pair of the limited-edition Krispy Kreme x Crocs Classic Clog comes in a custom co-branded box designed around Krispy Kreme’s classic dozens box. Also available is a Krispy Kreme five-pack of Jibbitz™ charms featuring two doughnuts, a dozen box, the iconic paper hat and Krispy Kreme logo.

To celebrate the collaboration, Krispy Kreme is offering a Krispy Kreme x Crocs special dozen featuring the three doughnuts brought to life by the Clogs: Original Glazed®, Chocolate Sprinkles, and Strawberry Sprinkles. The dozen will be available until 17th August while supplies last at participating Krispy Kreme shops and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website.

Even better? Krispy Kreme is also offering 50% off any dozen doughnuts to customers who come into shops between August 5-11 wearing their Crocs.

And if you head over to @krispykremeUK you can also be in with a chance of winning a pair of the exclusive Krispy Kreme x Crocs Classic Clogs! Just like the Instagram post and tag a friend between 8–10 August. T&Cs apply.

“It’s been so much fun working with Crocs to create what might be the sweetest Classic Clogs yet,” said Jane Walker, Krispy Kreme Marketing Director, UK & IRE. “Fans of both of our brands expect the unexpected and this collab certainly is next-level when it comes to that. We can’t wait to see Krispy Kreme x Crocs ‘clog’ social media.”

"At Crocs, we’ve always believed in comfort you can customize – and now, with Krispy Kreme, we’re serving up style that’s glazed with personality and sprinkled with style,” said Terence Reilly, Crocs, Inc. Chief Brand Officer. “Because when it comes to self-expression, we 'doughnut' hold back."

Crocs Classic Clogs started a comfort revolution around the world and is the irreverent go-to comfort shoe that you're sure to fall deeper in love with day after day. Crocs Classic Clogs offer lightweight Iconic Crocs Comfort™, a color for every personality, and an ongoing invitation to be comfortable in your own shoes, including while enjoying and sharing Krispy Kreme doughnuts.