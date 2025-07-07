Labubu: Fluffy, Freaky & Worth a Fortune? Labubu is Trading up in the Collectibles World

London Card Show

You’ve seen them dangling from designer handbags, popping up on street style feeds, and selling out in minutes online. Now Labubus are sneaking into wallets...trading card wallets that is. The wild-haired, wide-eyed creatures dreamed up by artist Kasing Lung have become a global obsession, straddling the worlds of high fashion, art toys, and pop culture.

And, with the cult of Pop Mart’s Labubu continuing to grow, it’s time for the next frontier in Labubu-fashion: Labubu trading cards.

“You can’t scroll, shop or step outside without running into Labubu - and now it’s crashing into the trading-card world with full force,” says Harry Reynolds, founder of the London Card Show. “We’re seeing Labubu grow from a fashion-forward accessory into a bona fide collectible craze. The second it crosses into trading cards, you know the culture’s officially shifted, it’s a major cultural phenomenon.”

According to Harry and the team at the London Card Show, The CTC x How2Work Monster Series 1: Labubu 1st Edition trading cards are as ultra-rare as they are visually striking and already commanding serious interest.

Labubu is Trading up in the Collectibles World

"The volume of enquiries we’re fielding on this topic ahead of our show in August, is off the charts,” explains Harry Reynolds. “These kinds of cross-collectibles are what’s keeping the scene fresh. With Labubu bringing that same 'must-have' mania we’ve seen with Pokémon or Premier League collectibles, people are paying attention. And it’s not your standard collectors, they’re so coveted, fans want them to slot into their wallets - it’s a way to flash this new status symbol.”

Since its debut in 2024, Labubu’s popularity has rocketed, with plush keychains and blind-box figurines selling out within minutes, enthusiasts queuing for hours to secure limited-edition releases, and rare pieces like the human-sized mint-green Labubu smashing records at auction.

“As Europe’s biggest event for trading cards and pop culture collectibles, the London Card Show could be the place to not only spot, but secure a much-coveted Labubu,” teases Harry Reynolds. “The London Card Show has become a mecca for Pokémon obsessives, sports-card fiends and vintage-TCG diehards...don’t be surprised if Labubu is on the cards for this year.”

Beyond Labubu, the London Card Show, which runs from August 15-17 at Sandown Park Racecourse, brings together collectors, creators, and card dealers from across the UK and beyond, plus live box breaks, creator panels, and exclusive hobby content all under one roof.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.londoncardshow.co.uk.