Last minute supercar, HGV and off-road driving experiences available for Mother’s Day

Mother's Day sees a spike in bookings for HGV and tank driving experiences, reports www.trackdays.co.uk

Outrageous driving experiences, ranging from supercars to jumping in the cab of a lorry, promise to be the most surprising gifts this Mother’s Day.

With just days to go until Sunday 30th March, the extraordinary experiences with DrivingExperience.com can be booked online up to the last minute.

Dan Jones, operations manager at DrivingExperience.com, said: “If it’s got four wheels, then chances are you can drive it with DrivingExperience.com.

“Such a wide range of experiences means there’s sure to be the perfect package for mum this Mother’s Day. After all, Mother’s Day is a very special time and these are very special vehicles.”

Supercars are always a perennial favourite and the Treble Supercar Blast can be booked as a special offer for Mother’s Day, reduced to just £69 from £109. Behemoths available for mum to drive include Ferraris, Lamborghinis and Aston Martins.

Off-road action is possible with the Off Road Challenge 2 for 1 which offers a full day of adventure including quads, buggies and rally karts. A pub lunch is also included before heading back to the action.

Mums who want to drive sideways can enjoy the Learn to Drift Half Day Drifting Experience with 6 Passenger Laps. This extreme driving experience includes learning drifting, doughnuts and figures of 8 before finishing with an unforgettable high-speed passenger ride.

It’s possible to super-size the action with an awesome 60 Minute Extended HGV Driving Experience which allows mum to drive a 44-ton DAF truck accompanied by a qualified instructor – it could even be the start of a new career.

With DrivingExperience.com there’s even the chance for mum to go ‘airborne’ with a 1:1 Hovercrafting Adventure. The fun-packed experience includes flying over water and land – a unique ‘surf and turf’.

Dan added: “Our experiences have been designed to provide an adrenaline rush in a safe environment, so mum can rest assured she’ll be in good hands.”

For more information about DrivingExperience.com, visit www.drivingexperience.com.