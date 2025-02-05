Make compost in your kitchen: Say goodbye to food waste with Lomi

Lomi

Tired of overflowing bins and the guilt that comes with throwing food waste away? Lomi, the innovative countertop food recycler, offers a stylish and sustainable solution. This sleek appliance quietly transforms food scraps, coffee grounds, and even certain packaging into nutrient-rich compost right on your kitchen side.

Lomi is a countertop appliance that transforms food waste into a nutrient-rich compost called "Lomi Earth." This innovative device uses a combination of heat, grinding, and aeration to break down a wide range of food scraps, including fruits, vegetables, meats, dairy, and even some types of packaging.

Lomi offers a convenient and eco-friendly alternative to traditional composting methods. By reducing food waste that would otherwise end up in landfills, Lomi helps to minimise methane emissions and contributes to a more sustainable environment. The resulting Lomi Earth can be used as compost on houseplants, gardens, or shared community gardens, enriching the soil and promoting plant growth.

Effortless Composting: Forget about smelly bins and food waste rotting in away whilst you wait for a bin collection. Lomi makes composting effortless, regardless of the weather or your living space.

Eco-Friendly: By diverting food waste from landfill, Lomi significantly reduces your carbon footprint.

Versatile: From fruit and vegetables to meat, dairy, and organic waste, Lomi handles it all.

Stylish Design: Lomi's contemporary design seamlessly integrates into any kitchen aesthetic.

Quick and Easy: Simply fill the Lomi with your food waste, press a button, and let it work its magic.

Lomi Earth: More Than Just Compost

The "Lomi Earth" produced by this clever appliance is a valuable resource for your indoor plants, garden, or even your local community garden.

Sustainability in Style

Lomi is not just about convenience; it's a statement of your commitment to a more sustainable lifestyle. Made with recycled materials and boasting 100% Lomi-approved packaging, Lomi is designed with the environment in mind.

Lomi can reduce household waste by 50% and reduces food scraps by 80%.

What Sets Lomi Apart

Year-Round Convenience: Lomi makes composting possible all year round.

Compact Design: Its sleek, compact build fits seamlessly into any kitchen setup.

Eco-Friendly Impact: By diverting 100 kgs of food waste from landfills and avoiding 8 kgs of methane emissions with every 100 cycles, Lomi is the only electric appliance with a net positive impact on the environment.

Energy Efficient: Lomi uses just 60 kWh of energy per 100 cycles, less energy than leading star-approved fridge/freezers.

Sustainability Commitment: Lomi is carbon neutral upon delivery, with 100% of its manufacturing emissions offset.

Already, over 200,000 households have integrated Lomi into their daily routines, dramatically reducing their environmental footprints. And it's not just food scraps, Lomi can even handle compostable packaging, making it a versatile tool in the fight against waste.

Lomi costs £399 from eu.Lomi.com