Make Father's Day special with Endura's latest launch - the SulTrac collection

SulTrac Lightweight Pant and SulTrac S/S Tee

This Father’s Day, give the gift of Endura's new Sultrac collection - a global leader in cycling gear, this Scottish born and based brand is the ultimate purchase for dads this Sunday.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Father’s Day has arrived and what better way to celebrate the occasion than with some new fitness gear for the man in your life. Introducing Endura, a dynamic cycling clothing and accessories range who have launched their new SulTrac collection for all-dayers and all after.

For gear that combines functionality with style, SulTrac offers lightweight and breathable attire in time for the summer season. Airy and soft without compromising on practicality, SulTrac is optimised to hot and rainy weather to keep riders cool, dry and mobile.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boldly coloured with clever cuts, Endura incorporates features that work hard when riding harder. Tough enough for the trails whilst still being laid back enough for all after; this is gear that blends performance and all-day comfort, whether you’re out exploring or just kicking back.

Sultrac Adventure 8” Shorts with Liner

Noah Bernard, SVP at Endura, says: “Endura’s new SulTrac collection combines performance and style, with zero compromise. Every piece is to be worn wherever, whenever - whether that’s on the trails at 7am or down the pub for a post-ride debrief. This is a collection for people who see cycling as part of their life and want a kit that reflects their love of the sport. They recognise quality, and they value technical features that enhance comfort and performance.”

Standout pieces from the SulTrac collection include an enviable jacket, pant, shorts and hoodie for the ultimate cycling get-up.

The Breathable Lightweight Jacket which incorporates mesh venting to keep riders cool with two-way underarm zippers for breathability. It’s water-repellent, too, for if the weather turns and a class overall addition to any dad’s outfit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The SulTrac Lightweight Pant are the perfect trousers for the summer season; as airy as anything, these pants are so light dad won’t know they’re wearing them with venting along the legs to keep them cool. Plus, it has a snap adjustable ankle hem for a snug fit and stops any chance of flapping trousers ruining the ride.

Sultrac Collection Hoodie

For dads who like to get their knees out, SulTrac Adventure 8” Shorts with Liner are the ultimate pair of versatile, comfy shorts. Made for adventure and wherever the day takes you, the water-repellent coating and supplied snap-in liner shorts for padding keep dads shrugging off spray.

Smart sewing and cleverly placed seams give extra mobility in the SulTrac Breathable Hoodie. Ride without feeling restricted with this technical hoodie, for on the bike and off it; breathable mesh exterior keeps the rider cool whilst the soft interior keeps them comfy.

Carefully placed flat-lock seams prevent pulling, chafing and bunching in the breathable, lightweight SulTrac S/S Tee. Hot weather optimised for those summer rides; for all-dayers and all-after, it’s the ideal tee to try this new season.

The SulTrac collection is now available to purchase at Endura