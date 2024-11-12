Male Grooming: Plymouth is surprising manscaping capital

Plymouth has been named the male grooming capital of England.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New research by experts at The Devonshire Clinic has revealed a 44.8% rise in searches for male grooming, and related keywords such as body shavers for men, beard grooming, and manscaping.

In the year to September, the terms were previously only searched 1,430 times in the area, but it’s now shot up to 2,070.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Royal Tunbridge Wells saw the second biggest rise at 41.9%, followed by Truro with 39%. Milton Keynes and Lichfield round out the top five with 38.9% and 34.3% respectively.

User (UGC) Submitted

When the rest of the UK is taken into account, England saw the biggest surge at 11.4% Dr Conal Perrett from The Devonshire Clinic, who conducted the research, said it’s amazing to see a rise in interest in male grooming across the UK.

“Men's grooming trends have continually changed, reflecting shifts in culture and society. Today, we're seeing a blend of tradition and innovation. Men are increasingly recognising the importance of self-care, not just for appearance but for overall well-being.

"This renewed interest in grooming reflects a broader shift towards health consciousness and self-expression. It's encouraging to see modern men taking proactive steps in their personal care routines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a dermatologist, I often advise that grooming doesn't have to be complicated. My top three tips are:

“Cleanse your skin daily: Using a gentle cleanser suited to your skin type helps remove impurities, excess oil, and pollutants that can lead to breakouts and dullness.

“Apply sunscreen regularly: Protecting your skin from harmful UV rays reduces the risk of premature ageing and skin cancer.

“Moisturise to maintain skin hydration: A good moisturiser keeps your skin hydrated, improves texture, and forms a barrier against environmental damage. Choose one that's appropriate for your skin type for the best results.”