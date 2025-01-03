Match-worn shirts from ‘The Big Game’ clash between Harlequins and Leicester Tigers available for fans to win on auction

The Big Game

Danny Care and Marcus Smith top 'The Big Game' auction totals, after match-worn shirts in thrilling Harlequins’ match against Leicester Tigers are auctioned for fans to bid on.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘The Big Game’ between Harlequins and Leicester Tigers held extra significance this year, with both men and women teams wearing special shirts designed exclusively for this occasion. These shirts are available to bid on thanks to MatchWornShirt, the world’s leading match-worn memorabilia platform, offering fans a chance to bid on treasured keepsakes that capture a significant occasion in the rugby calendar.

Through its partnerships and campaigns, MatchWornShirt has long been committed to giving back to community and charitable initiatives, with significant portions of auction proceeds supporting charity partners. Proceeds from the Harlequins shirt auctions will be directed to the Harlequins Foundation - the official charitable arm of the club - helping to create meaningful change by empowering young people, promoting mental health awareness, and fostering inclusive and sustainable communities.

The auction is open and live, with the Rugby fans can visit the Harlequins and Leicester Tigers pages on the website to place bids on these iconic match-worn shirts.