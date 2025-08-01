Mattress mistakes ruining your road trip? Six expert tips to fix them

User (UGC) Submitted

With summer holidays in full swing, thousands of families are hitting the road for staycations in caravans and motorhomes - but many are finding their trips ruined by one simple thing: poor sleep

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To help, Custom Size Beds, specialists in made-to-measure mattresses for caravans, campervans and motorhomes, have shared six expert tips for avoiding the most common mistakes when setting up a sleeping space on the road. From choosing the right firmness for tight layouts to tackling overheating in confined spaces, the advice is aimed at anyone upgrading their setup this summer.

It comes as searches for “custom caravan mattress” are up 25% in the past year, “caravan mattress made to measure” is up 50%, and demand for campervan bedding solutions has also surged - clear signs that van life is shifting from a short-term travel trend into a full-time lifestyle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Director Myles Hardy explains: “Van life is no longer just a holiday choice - it’s a lifestyle commitment. And sleep is one of the biggest factors in whether that lifestyle feels freeing or frustrating.”

Over the past year, the company has seen a sharp rise in enquiries from younger people priced out of traditional housing, those downsizing after divorce or career changes, and long-distance travellers converting vans into permanent homes.

Myles adds: “We've seen a noticeable rise in enquiries and sales over the past year.

“With the cost of living continuing to climb, more and more people are choosing to live in their caravans or motorhomes full-time, often as a way to avoid rising rent costs. We’re also seeing a growing number of younger customers opting for van life simply because getting onto the property ladder has become too difficult.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a result, comfort is a big priority. These vehicles are no longer just for occasional holidays, and for many, they're now full-time dwellings. That means the mattress can’t just be “good enough” for a weekend; it needs to offer real, lasting comfort every night. And that’s exactly where we come in.”

Expert Tips for Better Sleep on the Road

Whether you’re planning a long-term conversion or upgrading your holiday escape, Custom Size Beds shares the most important things to consider when it comes to sleep:

1. Prioritise mattress quality, not just size.

While it's tempting to focus only on fitting the space, the real issue is what’s inside the mattress. Many factory-fitted or off-the-shelf caravan mattresses are made with cheap, low-density foam - fine for the occasional night but inadequate for proper rest over longer trips.

“People often overlook the materials used,” says Director Myles Hardy. “We use the same domestic-grade components you’d find in a high-quality home mattress. The only thing we change is the shape and size, not the comfort.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Choosing a mattress that’s built for daily use ensures you’ll get consistent support and comfort, even on long road trips or full-time van living.

2. Match firmness to the space.

In compact setups where mattress depth is limited, firmness matters even more. Thicker mattresses (around 20cm) tend to offer better support and pressure relief, but when you don’t have that kind of space, the material composition becomes critical. For mattresses under 12cm, a firmer feel is essential to prevent excessive sinking. In extremely tight areas (9cm or less).

“Think of it like building a solid foundation,” says Myles. “The thinner the mattress, the more important it is that the material does the hard work.”

3. Go cooler with your materials.

Compact spaces like caravans are prone to overheating, especially during the summer months or in vehicles without full climate control. That's why a mattress like the AeroFresh® Cool Memory Foam Mattress, a next-gen material designed for airflow and breathability, is ideal to help keep cool in those warmer nights. It actively helps regulate temperature while retaining the contouring, pressure-relieving benefits of memory foam. This is especially valuable for couples or anyone sleeping in confined quarters where body heat tends to build up quickly.

4. Converting seating into sleeping? Choose firmer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In many caravans, the sleeping area doubles as daytime seating. In these cases, using a mattress that's too soft can be a recipe for discomfort, not only when you sleep, but also when you sit. “When you’re seated, your body weight is more concentrated than when you’re lying flat,” says Myles. “A softer mattress can compress too much, causing uneven support.”

Opting for a firmer feel ensures you get the best of both worlds - supportive enough to sit on comfortably during the day, and stable enough for restorative sleep at night.

5. Account for awkward shapes and access.

Van builds are rarely symmetrical - think curved walls, angled corners, cut-outs for wheel arches or storage units. Trying to fit a standard mattress into a space like this rarely works well. “This is where a fully bespoke mattress makes all the difference,” says Myles. “If you can draw it, we can build it.” Custom Size Beds creates made-to-measure mattresses based on customer drawings or templates, and all products are shipped vacuum-packed and rolled for easier installation in tight spaces. That means less wrestling to get it in, and more relaxing once it’s in place.

6. Don’t forget headroom.

In the excitement of planning storage or clever layouts, many people forget to consider the vertical space left once the mattress is in. A too-thick mattress paired with deep under-bed storage can leave very little room to sit up, climb in, or move around comfortably.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s one of the most common regrets we hear,” says Myles. “People focus on what’s underneath the bed but don’t think about how usable it is day-to-day.”

He advises balancing mattress depth with practical movement needs and planning ahead so you’re not locked into a cramped build later.

Final Word

“Do it once, and do it properly,” Myles advises. “Don’t rush into buying the cheapest or most convenient option. Research every decision, and then go over it again. The more time you spend planning up front, the fewer compromises you’ll need to make later.