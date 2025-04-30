May the fourth be with you! The Entertainer set to give away free LEGO Star Wars this weekend

LEGO U-Wing Ship

This weekend, Star Wars fans across the country are in for an extra special treat as The Entertainer has announced a LEGO Make and Take event, where customers can take home their creation built in-store, in a number of stores nationwide.

On Saturday 3rd May, LEGO fans across the UK are invited to visit their nearest The Entertainer store to build their very own U-Wing Ship from the LEGO kits provided and take their creation home.

A fun-filled day out that is perfect for the whole family to enjoy, this fun event offers LEGO-lovers both big and small the chance to get creative in-store and celebrate Star Wars Day (May the 4th), while stocks last.

Plus, shoppers can discover LEGO Star Wars at even greater value in-store and online with a string of deals on offer.

For younger Jedi fans, galactic discounts will be available on selected Star Wars Young Jedi Sets including Star Wars Young Jedi Adventures - Tenoo Jedi Temple Playset (was £94.99, reduced to £23.74 and Star Wars Kai Brightside Pilot Playset Young Jedi (was £25, reduced to £12.50), among others. What’s more, customers can bag the whole collection of Star Wars Young Jedi sets** for just £75 (was £247.97).

Plus, from Saturday May 3rd to Monday May 5th, customers will receive a free Star Wars gift when they spend over £20 in-store.

What’s more, families can discover hundreds of LEGO products, including classic building blocks, collectable toys, and much more, in-store at The Entertainer and online via www.thetoyshop.com/brands/lego.

Jordan Wingrave, Buyer at The Entertainer, said: “LEGO is renowned for creating imaginative play and creative journeys for people of all ages, so we're thrilled to offer Star Wars fans the chance to let their creativity run free during this upcoming event, which will take place across a number of our stores this weekend ahead of Star Wars Day!"

The Entertainer’s LEGO Star Wars Make and Take event will run in 120*** UK stores from store opening while stocks last on Saturday 3rd May only (while stocks last), so fans of all ages are advised to get to their local store in plenty of time to avoid disappointment.