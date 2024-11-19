McDonald's Gift Drop: Everything you need to know and how to play
From the 20th November and running until 19th December, McDonald’s will be dropping ‘gift tags’ across the nation giving people multiple opportunities to find them, redeem offers, and be in with a chance to win prizes each day
Get searching NOW!
Codes will be hidden EVERYWHERE! Some will be hidden in plain sight including McDonald’s billboards and in McDonald’s restaurants, while others will have people searching high and low – in digital and in real life.
Once a tag is found, it couldn’t be easier – enter the code found on the gift tag into the McDonald’s app for a chance to get your hands on FREE FOOD, MyMcDonald’s Rewards Points or exclusive Festive Merch. From Christmas jumpers and pyjamas to Fries baubles, you’ll be rocking that Christmas tree in no time!
McDonald’s have laid out the nitty gritty of Gift Drop to make it as easy as possible for customers.
Only ONE CODE PER DAY PER ACCOUNT can be used. If a customer attempts to enter more than one a day, they will be encouraged by the app to try again the next day. Similarly, customers cannot use one code more than once – once a code is entered, it cannot be entered again. Upon entering a Gift Tag code, the customer will instantly receive 2 x food offers – a main food offer that will expire at 23:59 that same day, and a breakfast offer, which will expire at 10:59 the next day. The code will also give customers a chance to win free food, My McDonald’s Rewards points, and merch! Codes are MULTI-USE – as many people as desired can enter the same code into the app. Customers will be able to airdrop and Bluetooth codes with their friends. The maximum number of codes across the campaign that can be entered per person is 30.