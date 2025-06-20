Mid-strength goes mainstream: M&S leans into trend listing its first mid-strength beer

As the demand for lower-alcohol beverages continues to surge, the shift towards mid-strength alcohol is a growing trend in the drinks space. With more people looking to moderate their alcohol intake to prioritise health and wellbeing, mid-strength drinks – and beers in particular with an ABV of 2.1-2.8% – have become the drink of choice for many consumers who are seeking balance in their social lives.

According to recent research from YouGov, more than 73% of UK consumers are actively moderating their alcohol consumption, with 55% showing interest in exploring mid-strength drinks as an alternative to full-strength options. The mid-strength trend is also evident in social settings with 50% of consumers preferring to have two mid-strength drinks rather than one full-alcoholic drink if they were simply “going to the pub for one” with a friend.

From the 18th June, M&S are now selling Small Beer’s highly anticipated 4-packs of the brand’s two best selling beers, Lager and Hazy in stores nationwide at £7.50, meeting the rising demand of alternative drinks for health conscious consumers. Small Beer is the UK’s original mid-strength brewer meeting the rising demand of alternative drinks for health-conscious consumers. The latest move from the company will provide a convenient option for shoppers looking to enjoy a beer without compromising on flavour or their health goals. Alcohol is a diuretic, pulling water from your body. But beers brewed under 2.8% ABV, like Small Beer, sit below the diuretic limit, meaning you don’t become dehydrated.

Rob Grimes, M&S Buyer – Beer & Cider said: “We’ve seen a significant shift in consumer preferences towards mid-strength beers, with more people opting for drinks that allow them to enjoy social occasions without the drawbacks of heavy drinking. Small Beer’s 4-pack fits perfectly into this trend, offering customers a refreshing, flavourful beer at a lower ABV. We’re thrilled to be working with such a forward-thinking brand to provide our customers with the choice they’re increasingly seeking.”

The recent YouGov report also found that over a third of 25–34-year-olds are actively trying to reduce their alcohol intake due to its impact on their well-being, with a particular concern about the negative effects on sleep. Additionally, more than 37% of adults aged 25-55+ say they would choose a 2-3% ABV beer if given the option, compared to just 29% who would opt for traditional 4-5% beers. This shift is creating significant opportunities for both retailers and pubs, with 60% of adults aged 18-44 expressing a desire to spend more time socialising while enjoying a good drink – a term referred to as ‘coasting’. This refers to a strategy of consuming mid-strength alcoholic beverages throughout the evening to minimise overall alcohol intake while maintaining a social experience. This approach allows individuals to stay out longer and have better control over their consumption.

James Grundy, Co-Founder of Small Beer said: "At Small Beer, we've always believed that enjoying a beer shouldn't come at the expense of feeling good the next day. The growing demand for mid-strength beers is a clear indication that people are looking for balance – great flavour without the negative side effects of traditional higher-alcohol drinks. We're thrilled to be partnering with M&S to offer more consumers the opportunity to enjoy our brews in a way that suits their lifestyles and choices, and we’re excited to continue leading the charge in this exciting new chapter for the beer industry."

As the original mid strength brewers, Small Beer’s commitment to providing a balanced, flavourful, and lighter drinking experience has placed the brand in a unique position in this evolving market. With this new national listing in M&S, the 4-pack of Small Beer cans will allow customers to enjoy a high-quality beer with fewer alcohol units, making it a perfect choice for those who want to drink more mindfully.