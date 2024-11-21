'Most Boring Calendar Ever': Access Self Storage goes boring for 2025

Storage Unit Calendar 2025

12 of the UK's Hottest Storage Units in Spotlight, Proceeds to Cancer Research UK (CRUK)

Access Self Storage has launched what may be the most unconventional and amusing calendar of 2025 – The Storage Unit Calendar. With its tongue-in-cheek title of "possibly the most boring calendar ever," this unique curation features 12 of the ‘hottest’ storage units from across the UK, turning the humdrum world of storage into an unexpected celebration of minimalism. Each month has been captured by the Access Self Storage team.

The calendar, available for just £5, has been created with charity in mind for Christmas 2024, 100% of proceeds will be donated to CRUK, making it a quirky and affordable gift that supports a meaningful cause. X100 calendars are available to purchase at every Access Self Storage, with the aim of raising £30,000 for CRUK.

Showcasing the UK's Hottest Storage Units

Each month of The Storage Unit Calendar offers a glimpse into a different Access Self Storage location, featuring a range of units from the modest to the expansive. The calendar starts with a cozy 9 sq ft locker in Fulham and progresses through the UK’s most notable storage units, including a sleek, bright yellow corridor of unit doors in Portsmouth. December brings the star of the show – a spacious 700 sq ft unit in Harrow, perfect for those who appreciate the beauty of vast, empty spaces.

Monthly Highlights:

January: A compact 9 sq ft locker in Fulham – the perfect start to the year for fans of small-scale organisation

February: A neat, accessible 30 sq ft unit in Barking

March: A glimpse inside a corridor of blue doors at Access Self Storage Southampton

April: Look in to the distance via the bright yellow door adjourned corridors of Portsmouth

May: A look at iconic red telephone box sized 10 sq ft units with polished concrete flooring in London’s Kings Cross

June: A spacious, climate-controlled 75 sq ft unit in Bermondsey

July: The beauty of a 275 sq ft Drive Up Unit in St Albans

August: The clean symmetry of a row of units at Access Self Storage Birmingham

September: A sleek 250 sq ft unit, with corrugated iron interior in the heart of Catford

October: Featuring a tidy exterior shot of a 200 sq ft Drive Up Unit in Cricklewood

November: The clean lines of modernistic Reading

December: The grand finale. Mr December, a 700 sq ft unit in Harrow, closing out the year with maximum storage capacity

Supporting Cancer Research UK

Though its minimalist aesthetic may amuse, the Storage Unit Calendar serves a greater purpose. All profits from the sale will be donated to Cancer Research UK, supporting the charity’s ongoing efforts to combat cancer and fund life-saving research.

The Perfect Gift for 2025

Whether you’re looking for a light-hearted gift, a piece of novelty art for your home, or simply want to support a great cause, the Storage Unit Calendar is a gift like no other. Priced at just £5, this unusual calendar can be purchased at any of Access Self Storage’s 60 locations across the UK or online at www.accessstorage.com.