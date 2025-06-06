Mother taps Temu to throw kids’ parties, transform home on a budget

Beautiful birthday cake at the party

Caroline Lindberg has become a pro at throwing children’s birthday parties. The 31-year-old mother of two has organised over a dozen celebrations for her son and daughter. But as her daughter’s eighth birthday approached, the latest request challenged Caroline’s planning skills like never before.

The little girl didn’t just want a party—she wanted the full royal treatment of a princess, complete with tiaras, glitter, and all the pomp of a storybook kingdom. The idea was enchanting; pulling it off was another story.

“I live in a town where there isn’t really a good selection for parties and celebrations,” said Caroline. She can find some basic supplies like balloons, but they’re much more expensive. Temu saved the day, she said.

Temu, a relative newcomer to European e-commerce, entered the region two years ago. Since then, it has served over 100 million consumers across the continent with its promise of variety and affordability. For Caroline, shopping on Temu felt like stepping into a party supply store the size of the internet.

The party scene decorated by Caroline

She clicked through pages of pastel-coloured party gear: birthday tiaras, fun number balloons with beautiful little bows, a balloon arch, a tablecloth, coordinated napkins with matching cups. Into the cart they went. She assembled the goodie bags with care.

The result? Her daughter “was overjoyed to see her dream birthday party coming true.”

Caroline estimates she saved around £100 for the party—a margin big enough to feel in her wallet. In the past, she didn’t go all out. Prices were too high. Options too few. “But with Temu,” she said, “the selection has become much bigger and significantly cheaper.”

She’s part of a much wider trend. According to a recent IPSOS survey, British consumers are overwhelmingly positive about Temu, with three-quarters of respondents extremely likely to recommend the platform to others. Surveyed consumers report that Temu has saved them on average 25% in 2024.

Caroline's daughter's princess party

Temu launched in the US in 2022 and now serves customers in more than 90 markets worldwide. The direct-from-factory platform eliminates middlemen and markups, passing the savings directly to consumers. In 2024, it topped app download charts on both Apple and Android in many of the regions where it operates.

Caroline trusts the direct-from-factory platform more than party supplies. “It’s cheaper. Everything is in one app, and delivery goes straight to your nearest pickup point,” she said. She went on to order kitchen tools, home décor, and even car accessories.

Her home, it turned out, was beginning to transform too. Friends began noticing the changes—the playful upgrades in the kids’ room, the decorative touches around the house. Her social media posts showcasing the party setup and interior improvements drew curiosity and compliments. She found herself encouraging others to try Temu for its “huge selection at great prices.”

What began with a princess party quietly grew into something more—a refreshed and reimagined home, shaped by each new discovery.