Nationwide ‘kids eat free’ offers for the Easter holidays

Hotukdeals helps UK consumers make informed spending decisions by providing real-time access to the best deals, discounts, and promotions across various categories.

Ahead of the Easter holidays the UK’s largest deal-sharing community, hotukdeals.com has compiled the ultimate list of the restaurants, cafes and supermarkets offering kids eat free deals during the two week holidays.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Families looking for budget-friendly ways to dine out will find discounts and bargain offers across the UK from hospitality giants like Burger King - who are offering kids eat free with an adult meal if you use the app - to the high end likes of Gordon Ramsey’s restaurants where children under the age of eight can eat for free “all day every day.”

Dan Evans, deals expert at hotukdeals said: “With Easter break nearly upon us I wanted to put together a thread of 'kids eat free' and discounted meal deals for the end of term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hopefully if you're looking to save some cash, whilst out and about, this thread will help you, friends and family.

“Keep in mind that these offers can vary by location and might change, so double-check with your local restaurants before heading out.”

Angus Steakhouse – Kids under 10 eat free Monday - Thursday, 12pm – 5pm. One child per full-paying adult ordering a main course.

ASDA – Kids eat for £1 every day, no adult spend required.

Beefeater & Brewers Fayre – 2 kids eat free with 1 adult breakfast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bella Italia – Kids eat for £1 with any adult main. Valid 4-6pm Sun-Wed, all day Thursdays.

Bills – Kids eat freeMon-Fri, from April 7th - 25th.

Burger King – Kids eat free with every adult meal via the app, from April 7th - 20th.

Cafe Eighty Nine at The Range – Kids eat free from April 5th - 21st.

Coconut Tree – One child under 10 eats free every day, 12pm - 6pm from April 7th - 27th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cinnamon Collection – Kids eat free at select locations (Cinnamon Bazaar, Cinnamon Kitchen) during school holidays.

Dobbies - Kids can get a free breakfast or lunch with one meal and drink available for every adult main purchased. It does not include the Beaconsfield, Hungerford, Keston, Andover, Lelant, Marple, Reading, York and Anchorwood restaurants

Farmhouse Inns – 2 kids eat free with 1 paying adult, from April 7th - 25th (Sign-up required).

Future Inns – Under 5s eat free with any adult meal.

Gordon Ramsay Restaurants – Kids under 8 eat free all day, every day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heathrow (Various Resturants) - Kids eat free 4th-22nd April

Hinnies – Kids up to age 12 eat free during school holidays (Tues-Fri, until 7pm).

Hungry Horse – Kids eat for £1 on Mondays.

IKEA – Kids’ meals from 95p daily from 11am.

Las Iguanas – Kids under 12 eat free with the My Las Iguanas App.

Morrisons – Kids eat free all day, every day with a £5 spend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pausa Café at Dunelm – Kids eat free with every £4 spend after 3pm.

Pizza Hut – Kids eat free buffet from April 7th - 27th, until 3pm daily with a £10 spend.

Pizza Pilgrims – Euston – Occasionally offers kids eat free deals during school holidays. Contact restaurant for details.

Prezzo – Kids get a free 3-course meal every day from March 31st - April 27th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preto – Kids up to age 10 eat free all day, every day during half terms.

Resco – Kids eat free during school holidays at select locations. Check their website for details.

SA Brains Pubs – Kids eat for £1 on Wednesdays.

Sizzling Pubs – Kids eat for £1 every Mon-Fri, 3-7pm.

Table Table – 2 kids eat free breakfast daily with 1 paying adult.

TGI Fridays – Kids eat free when Stripes Rewards Members purchase an adult meal (via app).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tesco Café – Kids eat free during April 2025 school holidays, likely with an adult purchase using a Tesco Clubcard. Check their website or ask in-store for confirmation. (To be confirmed)

The Coal Shed – Kids eat free promotions during school holidays. Check their website for specific dates.

The Real Greek – Kids under 12 eat free on Sundays with a £10 spend.

Travelodge & Premier Inn – 2 kids eat free with 1 adult breakfast.

Whitbread Inns – 2 kids eat free with 1 adult breakfast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yo! Sushi – Kids eat free all day (Mon-Fri) during all school holidays, when dining with an adult.

Zizzi – Kids eat free with every adult main, from April 6th - 27th (excludes Saturdays).

The full list is being updated all the time on the hotukdeals website, with 36 offers currently listed.

Hotukdeals helps UK consumers make informed spending decisions by providing real-time access to the best deals, discounts, and promotions across various categories.

With tens of millions of active users, the platform serves as a trusted resource for budget-conscious shoppers.

For more information visit the thread on hotukdeals.com