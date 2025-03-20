New book ‘Book Magic’ illustrates how to become an author faster and transform your expertise into business gold

business books

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

It’s clear that by publishing a book, entrepreneurs unlock a powerful business driver and cement their thought leader status. The 2024 report A Comprehensive Study of Business Book ROI revealed that many authors secured revenue windfalls in areas like corporate sales, partnerships, and salary increases. In addition, more than 70% of authors reported increases in leads or gigs.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An undercover sales agent, a book works round the clock, spreading expertise across the globe. Yet despite these numerous business benefits, for many entrepreneurs their impactful contribution remains an unfinished manuscript.

A galvanising call to action empowering business owners to get their book out of their heads and into the world, Book Magic, by the UK’s most experienced business book mentor Lucy McCarraher, offers a tried-and-tested framework to become a published author faster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Using the analogy of a goldmine, McCarraher demonstrates that whether a business leader, consultant, coach, or founder, her readers are already standing on the valuable knowledge and intellectual property required to form the structure and content of a business-building book.Book Magicequips them with the crucial tools to unearth this precious metal and formulate these insights into a book intrinsically aligned with their business vision.

Travelling through the four-step process - prospecting, mining, extracting and refining - the Book Magic journey begins with prospecting for the the ideal reader through the 3Ps of Position – a simple, yet effective tool that yields absolute clarity on the author’s ideal prospect (Person), identifies their fundamental challenges (Pain) and articulates the transformation this book will offer them (Promise). From extracting the structure from their IP to deep mining the content of their first draft, then refining to the final manuscript ready to submit for publication,Book Magicis a truly end-to-end solution. Supplementing this, McCarraher illustrates how authors can continue to leverage this asset for years to come.

Having mentored over a thousand experts to write and publish their books, McCarraher is uniquely aware of the most common book writing pitfalls. Therefore, Book Magic draws on proven models, including her AUTHOR mindset and WRITER process, providing readers with structure, accountability, and confidence.

With emerging technology rapidly transforming society, many are questioning the role of AI in publishing. The founder and CEO of Book Magic AI, McCarraher reinforces that AI tools can certainly aid and accelerate the book journey, as they did when she wroteBook Magic, however, it cannot write the book for them. It is an entrepreneur’s unique experience and authentic human voice that clients want to see shine through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Book Magicis more than putting words on a page; it’s about writing a glowing business future. McCarraher’s inspirational outlook and strategic insights are invaluable for readers looking to extract real value from the treasure they are already sitting on. WithBook Magic, readers can shape and polish the book they have always dreamed of into a dazzling asset that drives authority and generates leads on a global scale.

Book Magicis available to buy on Amazon and in all good bookshops.